‘We have games for all ages and abilities’: Second location of Tabletop Cincy comes to Butler County

“We have something for everyone,” said Aaron Moore, General Manager at Tabletop Cincy. “We have games for all ages and abilities. There are games for kids as young as 6 months. We have Pokemon, Monopoly and more traditional board games and more involved heavy, long strategy games.”

Tabletop opened in November in West Chester Twp. after building a successful customer base at its sister location in Lincoln Heights.

“We have had another location for a few years attached to our warehouse,” Moore said. “We have great customers but it is not in a spot customers would easily find. This location in West Chester gives us more walk in traffic and drive by traffic.”

The location is about 4,000 square feet and the goals for the store are simple according to Moore.

“We want to get board gaming out there more,” Moore said. “People may not know that there are more than 5,000 board games released every year. These new games and concepts can vary wildly and we want to help get the knowledge out there about these games. Then whether you are into board games or brand new to it we can help you find something.”

The store also features a gaming library where you can try out different games and see what you like.

“When you come in we can help you,” Moore said. “What games do you know? What games do you like? Once you answer those questions we can find you something new that may be similar to a game you’re familiar with or find a theme you may like.”

Ticket to Ride and Wingspan are two of the most popular games right now according to Moore.

“Wingspan sort of broke into the mainstream recently,” Moore said. “It is a really popular one and we have different versions of it.”

The family friendly store has events nearly every night of the week including events to teach you how to play different games.

“We have a Learn to Play once a week,” Moore said. “Wednesday is open game night. Then on Thursdays there is usually a theme. The other event we have is a big garage sale at the end of February. You can come and put a table and sell games you might not play anymore. It’s a great way to get older games back into circulation for other people to play.”

Coming soon is a private game room for people to rent for parties or if they need space for a larger group to play a game.

“Bring your family in and even if you know nothing about games or what you want, we’ll help guide you,” Moore said.

HOW TO GO

What: Tabletop Cincy

Where: 4876 Union Centre Pavillion, West Chester Twp.

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Saturday

Online: tabletopcincy.com