Waynesville will be a ‘Wizarding World’ with Harry Potter theme throughout downtown

The “Wizarding World of Waynesville,” also known as the downtown area, will be a place of whimsy from noon-8 p.m.

“For one enchanting day, historic downtown Waynesville transforms into a whimsical wizarding village. Guests can stroll the streets while encountering themed shop experiences, spellbinding activities, and surprises tucked throughout the town. Local merchants join in the fun with creative displays, specialty treats, and interactive moments that make the day feel truly immersive‚” states the village’s Facebook event page.

Activities listed:

Free Horcrux Hunt through town

Turkey legs, Butter Beer, food truck

Visit with owls

Face painters

Balloon art

Magicians

Shopping in local boutiques

Wizarding attire is encouraged.