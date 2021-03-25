Warren County farm opens this weekend with some of the region’s best-kept secrets

Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon hosted their Holiday Luminary Walk & Live Nativity ticketed event on Sunday, December 13, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

It also has an awesome new ice cream barn called “The COOP” that serves up soft serve ice cream, sundaes and waffle cones with options to slush, swirl or float. It will celebrate its one-year anniversary weekend on May 15 with some festivities.

HVO’s opening day on March 26 heralds the beginning of warmer, sunnier days ahead, and from the looks of the calendar the Lanes will have plenty on their plate this spring and summer.

Right now they are listing these upcoming events:

March 30: Cinnamon roll workshop

April 3: Easter Bunny Bonanza

April 12: Pasta 101 cooking workshop

April 19 and 26: Pierogi and kolach workshop

April 21: DAOU Winery wine tasting

April 28: Justin Vineyards and Winery wine tasting

May 15: The COOP ice cream bar first-year anniversary weekend

May 22: Chance Saunders concert

May 26: Coppola wine tasting

May 28: Zack & Kali acoustic concert

July 2: Zack & John acoustic concert

July 20: BLUESberries Festival

July 17: Honey Day Fest

Aug. 7: Corn Crazy Festival

Sept. 5: Strings Attached concert

Sept. 19: Katie Pritchard concert

Between all of these events, there are apples, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, grapes and, later in the year, pumpkins to be picked. as well as fresh baked goods, wonderful coffee and other things for sale in their rustic country store.

Last year, the pies and food I purchased did not disappoint.

This team at the helm continues to build and create their vision. I don’t know what the future holds, but I feel confident they will continue to impress.

And I can’t wait to make my way to one of the best patios out there.

HOW TO GO

What: Hidden Valley Orchards

Where: 5474 N. State Route 48, Lebanon

More info: (513) 932-1869 or www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Spring hours: Noon-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays with the Crate Room and the COOP Ice Cream Barn open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays with the Crate Room and the COOP Ice Cream Barn open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.