Warren County farm opens this weekend with some of the region’s best-kept secrets

If you haven’t been to Hidden Valley Orchards in a while it’s time to go.
At the beginning of 2018, the sweet 65-acre Warren County family fruit farm was purchased by Robyn and Randy Lane, who had big plans for the business and a makeover in mind.
I had the opportunity to tour the property with Robyn in 2019 and was completely blown away by her vision. The changes that had been made were impressive.
Since then, the Lane family has only continued. The laid-back farm that has offered fresh fruits and vegetables for more than 60 years now has a shabby chic farm bar called The Crate Room, which opens to one of the best patios in southern Ohio with a view that won’t quit.
It’s a great spot to grab an HVO hard cider or one of the rotating beers from the tap room, walk out the garage doors on a good, sunny day and enjoy a “crop-tail” that will feel more like vacation than a farm.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
It also has an awesome new ice cream barn called “The COOP” that serves up soft serve ice cream, sundaes and waffle cones with options to slush, swirl or float. It will celebrate its one-year anniversary weekend on May 15 with some festivities.
HVO’s opening day on March 26 heralds the beginning of warmer, sunnier days ahead, and from the looks of the calendar the Lanes will have plenty on their plate this spring and summer.
Right now they are listing these upcoming events:
March 30: Cinnamon roll workshop
April 3: Easter Bunny Bonanza
April 12: Pasta 101 cooking workshop
April 19 and 26: Pierogi and kolach workshop
April 21: DAOU Winery wine tasting
April 28: Justin Vineyards and Winery wine tasting
May 15: The COOP ice cream bar first-year anniversary weekend
May 22: Chance Saunders concert
May 26: Coppola wine tasting
May 28: Zack & Kali acoustic concert
July 2: Zack & John acoustic concert
July 20: BLUESberries Festival
July 17: Honey Day Fest
Aug. 7: Corn Crazy Festival
Sept. 5: Strings Attached concert
Sept. 19: Katie Pritchard concert
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Between all of these events, there are apples, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, grapes and, later in the year, pumpkins to be picked. as well as fresh baked goods, wonderful coffee and other things for sale in their rustic country store.
Last year, the pies and food I purchased did not disappoint.
This team at the helm continues to build and create their vision. I don’t know what the future holds, but I feel confident they will continue to impress.
And I can’t wait to make my way to one of the best patios out there.
Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.
HOW TO GO
What: Hidden Valley Orchards
Where: 5474 N. State Route 48, Lebanon
More info: (513) 932-1869 or www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com
Spring hours: Noon-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays with the Crate Room and the COOP Ice Cream Barn open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays with the Crate Room and the COOP Ice Cream Barn open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.