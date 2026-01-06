Want to sing the national anthem at a Dayton Dragons game? Auditions open today

Explore Dayton Dragons content

“The anthem is more than a tradition at each game, it’s a reminder of community, pride, and shared purpose,” said Rob Rohr, president and publisher of the Dayton Daily News. “We’re proud to partner with the Dragons to share that moment with the crowd during every game, and to shine a light on the amazing musical talent in our community.”

Day Air Ballpark has been busy in the off season, launching its new Diamond Club Event Center and the inaugural “Deck the Diamond” holiday lights experience in 2025.

“Baseball will be here before you know it, and we’re excited for the talented groups or individuals in the community to take their shot at the grand prize moment of performing before a sold-out crowd before the Dragons take the field on April 7 against Lake County. Good luck to all those talented performers in the Miami Valley, we can’t wait to see what you have to offer,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons president.

Anthem auditioners whoa re selected will perform the national anthem throughout the Dayton Dragons season at Day Air Ballpark. On opening day, the Dragons host the Lake County Captains.

Audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.