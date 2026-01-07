Want to attract birds to your backyard? Give them what they need

There isn’t a lot of loafing around when the wind cuts cold. You can add some action outside your windows by creating or enhancing food or shelter where you can see it.

Feeders

Feeding birds and wildlife can be as simple as scattering seed on the ground or as advanced as a Wi-Fi enabled camera-equipped station. I once hung a feeder outside of an office window that I made from a plastic peanut-butter jar and a promotional frisbee. If you know me, you’re not surprised by this at all.

If you want to be selective in what you’re feeding and attracting to your area, you’ll want to be intentional about the style of feeder and what it contains. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources offers these suggestions for winter feeding:

Sunflower seeds: There are a variety of sunflower seeds available, but if you’re only looking for the first pick from the birds perspectives, black oil is the one. They work in a variety of feeders and for birds of all types, from bigger cardinals and blue jays to smaller tufted titmice and chickadees.

Peanuts: Not the cheapest choice, peanuts can draw blue jays and nuthatches. Alternatively, peanut butter spread on tree bark can attract chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers.

Niger Thistle: Ideal for tube feeders, these tiny black seeds are favorites of goldfinches and others in the finch family.

Millet: Cheap small white proso millet seed appeals to many species and is a common component in commercial mixes. It’s a really bird egalitarian choice. It could draw all kinds.

Corn: Corn is cheap. And available a multitude of ways, from meal to whole ears. Whole ears can draw larger birds, including red-bellied woodpeckers and crows as well as squirrels. More on that later.

Safflower seeds: If you don’t want to feed house sparrows, starlings and squirrels, safflower might be your choice. They apparently don’t like these seeds while nuthatches, chickadees and cardinals do.

Suet: High-calorie fat often available in the grocery store meat section is relished by downy and hairy woodpeckers, chickadees, nuthatches and more. It does typically require a specialized feeder like a wire mesh basket or mesh bag.

Whatever feed you choose, make sure to periodically clean the feeders, especially in the event of warmer weather. Suet can turn rancid if temperatures climb and it wasn’t that long ago that that the ODNR requested that feeders be pulled during the summer.

If you see wildlife that looks sick or disabled, report it to the ODNR.

One common theme that comes up when bird feeders are mentioned is dealing with squirrels. Squirrels are great at tipping, chewing, spilling or otherwise destroying feeders. They are creative, athletic and relentless in trying to get to feeders in many cases.

The internet is full of ways to deal with them, from baffles to slinkys. But providing them with whole ears of corn nearer larger trees and their dens often keeps them busy enough to leave the feeders alone.

Shelter

Because birds want to minimize their exposure, having cover nearby or overhead helps them feel secure from predators. Placing feeders near evergreen shrubs is often a good location. They provide shelter from the wind as well as thermal barriers. Also, discarded live Christmas trees can provide temporary cover for the season.

As you watch, you’ll soon be able to tell when a predator is the area based on their reaction.

Happy trees

Looking for a way to get out and give back? The ODNR is inviting Ohioans to “run for the trees” in a virtual pick your pace outdoors 5K in support of the trees. Proceeds support tree planting and forest conservation at Ohio State parks, registration nets you a Happy Little Tree T-shirt (thanks Bob Ross), sticker, commemorative bib number and finisher’s medal. Participation is between April 18 and 26th to encompass Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 24).

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

MORE ONLINE

Backyard wildlife: ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/stewardship-citizen-science/backyard-wildlife

Publications: dam.assets.ohio.gov/image/upload/ohiodnr.gov/documents/wildlife/backyard-wildlife/Attracting%20Birds%20in%20Ohio%20pub037.pdf

Wildlife reporting survey123.arcgis.com/share/987f2ade0037405ea9ff1819aab040a8?portalUrl=https://gis.ohiodnr.gov/portal

Run for the trees

ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/news/run-for-trees-2026