Vinoklet Winery owner is subject of documentary that brought international film crew to Colerain Twp.

“Kreso’s story is a true testament to hard work, overcoming tragedy, and how one person can make a difference in the world. From his roots in Croatia to establishing one of the area’s most cherished wineries, his journey continues to inspire generations both here and abroad,” the post reads. “You can read all about his life in his newly released book, which sparked the documentary.”

Mikulic first planted vines at the winery in Colerain in 1986. It is the only working winery in Hamilton County. It now has more than 12,000 vines across more than 30 acres.

Twelve of the wines at the winery have won awards. There is also a restaurant on the property.

Vinoklet wines are seen on store shelves throughout Southwest Ohio, including in Butler County. They are also often part of local events such as wine competitions.

Officials did not say if the documentary will be made available to U.S. viewers when it is completed.