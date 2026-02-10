Breaking: Consolidating local service districts like schools or townships part of Ohio bill consideration

Valentine’s Day things to do in Butler County this week and weekend

Third Eye Brewing on Dixie Highway in Hamilton has beer flight boards made with wood salvaged from the building during its construction. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Third Eye Brewing on Dixie Highway in Hamilton has beer flight boards made with wood salvaged from the building during its construction. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Lifestyles
By Staff
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

It’s time to celebrate love in Butler County. Here’s a guide to some of the many activities scheduled throughout the area.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

For the Love of Beer & Chocolate

  • Where: Third Eye Brewing, 850 S Erie Blvd, Hamilton
  • When: 7- 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Details: Guided pairing of three craft beers with artisan chocolates, plus a tasting of a special Double Astral chocolate imperial stout — led by a certified Cicerone and beer writer.
  • Online: thirdeyebrewingco.com/event/for-the-love-of-beer-chocolate-hamilton

Friday, Feb. 13

Lovebirds Floral Arrangement Workshop

  • Where: Running on Blooms, Gibson Street, Liberty Twp.
  • When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 13
  • Details: A hands-on floral date night featuring ceramic swan vases—creatively romantic and perfect to take home. Cost: $60
  • Register: runningonblooms.com

Valentine’s Day, Sat., Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Cake Decorating

Dead Man’s Rocky Valentine Day Shadowcast (The Rocky Horror Picture Show)

  • Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main S.t, Middletown
  • When: 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Details: A theatrical, audience-interactive shadowcast performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, including props, dance breaks, giveaways, and cult‑classic chaos.
  • Tickets: sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/deadman26
In Other News
1
Professional basketball coming to Middletown
2
New in 2026: What is MyCare Ohio health insurance, and who’s eligible?
3
Ohio’s ‘Winter Scenic Route’ highlights popular snowy spots
4
Book Nook: Burke gives readers big bangs for their bucks
5
Not just a metaphor: The real power of a blanket of snow

About the Author

Staff