Valentine’s Day things to do in Butler County this week and weekend

It’s time to celebrate love in Butler County. Here’s a guide to some of the many activities scheduled throughout the area.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
For the Love of Beer & Chocolate
- Where: Third Eye Brewing, 850 S Erie Blvd, Hamilton
- When: 7- 9 p.m. Wednesday
- Details: Guided pairing of three craft beers with artisan chocolates, plus a tasting of a special Double Astral chocolate imperial stout — led by a certified Cicerone and beer writer.
- Online: thirdeyebrewingco.com/event/for-the-love-of-beer-chocolate-hamilton
Friday, Feb. 13
Lovebirds Floral Arrangement Workshop
- Where: Running on Blooms, Gibson Street, Liberty Twp.
- When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 13
- Details: A hands-on floral date night featuring ceramic swan vases—creatively romantic and perfect to take home. Cost: $60
- Register: runningonblooms.com
Valentine’s Day, Sat., Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Cake Decorating
- Where: Moka & Co, 7307 Tylers Corner Place, West Chester Twp.
- When: Noon Saturday (children’s version at 10 a.m.)
- Details: Gather friends, family, or your sweetheart for a creative frosting and sprinkle workshop—you’ll leave with a decorated treat.
- Register: allevents.in/beckett-ridge/valentine%E2%80%99s-day-cake-decorating/200029559009842
Dead Man’s Rocky Valentine Day Shadowcast (The Rocky Horror Picture Show)
- Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main S.t, Middletown
- When: 8 p.m. Saturday
- Details: A theatrical, audience-interactive shadowcast performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, including props, dance breaks, giveaways, and cult‑classic chaos.
- Tickets: sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/deadman26
