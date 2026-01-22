Valentine’s Day events in Fairfield: 55+ dance, family activities and more

5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9: ‘Happy Hearts Dinner & Dance’

Located at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, attendees of the Fairfield’s 55 Plus dance will enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and photo ops. The menu includes lasagna, salad and dessert. A cash bar will be available. Admission is $6. Guests must be 55 and older. Reservations are required. RSVP by Jan. 29.

“This event is really about connection and enjoyment. The ‘Happy Hearts Dinner & Dance’ gives our 55-plus community a reason to get out, share a great meal, enjoy some music, and spend time with friends or make new ones. It is affordable, relaxed and designed to feel special without being formal,” said Sheldrick.

Feb. 9-13: ‘Heart Hunt’

Also at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, the first-floor lobby of the Community Arts Center will be scattered with hidden hearts. Guests can stop by the front desk, grab a “Heart Hunt” sheet, and let the search begin. When participants find every hidden heart, they can turn in a completed sheet for a sweet treat.

“It is an easy way to add a little Valentine’s fun to your day. Whether you’re coming for a class or just popping in, the ‘Heart Hunt’ gives kids something exciting to do and creates a fun, shared moment,” Sheldrick said.

He said the “Heart Hunt” is ideal for families, kids and anyone who enjoys a simple, festive activity. It’s low-pressure, easy to join, and great for people who may already be stopping by the Arts Center for a class or event.

January and February classes

Keeping with the Valentine’s theme, Fairfield will offer these classes:

“Love Grows Here” (ages 18 and older) from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 31. This heartfelt paper craft uses the art of quilling — rolling, shaping, and gluing strips of pink and red to create a design. Supplies included.

Children ages 3-6 can sign up for “Cupid’s Kitchen” 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 for a simple cooking adventure and decorate a heart-themed treat.

Children ages 8 and older can participate in a “Valentine Oreo Decorating Delight-Adult/Youth Class” (ages 8 and older, with an adult) 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. This hands on, Oreo-decorating activity is designed for a child and an accompanying adult.

Couples can participate in a “Couples Painting Birthstone Bouquet in a Vase” (ages 18 and older) class 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13. This guided class blends technique with symbolism and teaches floral composition, color blending and more with gemstone-inspired tones on canvas.

MORE DETAILS

All events will be at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. Guests can register for the events in person at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, by calling (513) 867-5348, or go to explore.fairfieldoh.gov.