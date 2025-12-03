Use ’em or lose ’em: Your 2025 FSA dollars need to be spent now

Billions of unused bills

FSAs help workers pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses using tax-free dollars. But unlike health savings accounts (HSAs), most FSA funds don’t roll over.

According to a recent analysis by money.com, Americans are forfeiting more than $4 billion a year because they don’t use what they’ve saved.

The good news?

You’ve still got time — and more options than you might expect.

A recent article on usatoday.com pointed out seven less obvious ways to put that money to work before the clock strikes 2026:

1. Therapy (for a diagnosed condition)

Talk therapy can qualify if it’s tied to a diagnosed condition like anxiety, depression or PTSD. Not covered: couples counseling or general life coaching.

2. Smoking-cessation tools

Trying to quit smoking or vaping? Nicotine gum, patches and doctor-recommended quit aids are typically eligible. Save your receipts – your FSA might ask for proof.

3. Medically necessary weight-loss programs

If you’re treating obesity, hypertension or heart disease, doctor-prescribed weight-loss programs may qualify.

4. Gym memberships (but only if prescribed)

A gym membership for general fitness? No. A gym membership prescribed for rehab or treatment? Often yes.

5. Home or vehicle accessibility upgrades

Ramps, widened doorways, bathroom modifications or car adjustments may be eligible if tied to a medical need.

6. Service-animal expenses

Food, training, vet visits and care for trained service animals can be covered. (Regular pets don’t count.)

7. Travel for medical care

Mileage, certain lodging and transportation may be reimbursable when the primary purpose of the trip is medical treatment.

For a full list of eligible expenses, check out healthequity.com.

