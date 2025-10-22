Travis Kelce acquires stake in Six Flags, owner of Cedar Point and Kings Island

Jana Partners, an investment firm based out of New York, has teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce to purchase an approximate 9% stake in the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the current owner of Ohio amusement parks Kings Island and Cedar Point.
Kelce, who is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, was born in the Cleveland area and has spoken in the past about his various trips to Cedar Point.
“I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” said Travis Kelce. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”
Credit: JANA Partners
Also included in the partnership is Glenn Murphy, a consumer executive and founder of FIS-Holdings Ltd.
The group have announced plans to engage Six Flags leadership regarding ways to improve the guest experience and increase shareholder value.
Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information on the park, check out visitkingsisland.com
