TouchTunes says people playing its jukebox can’t get enough of these songs

A TouchTunes digital jukebox is seen on the wall of a bar near Middletown. FILE PHOTO

A TouchTunes digital jukebox is seen on the wall of a bar near Middletown. FILE PHOTO
ENTERTAINMENT | MUSIC
By
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

That jam you hear coming from the TouchTunes machine at your local bar or restaurant? It’s likely a Shaboozey song.

Or something by mgk, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Jessie Murph.

According to TouchTunes, one of the most-played songs in 2025 by those of willing to put a few dollars on the app or in machines on walls in venues across the country was “Loney Road” by mgk with Jelly Roll. The list also includes:

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
  • “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
  • “Blue Strips” by Jessie Murph
  • “Nokia” by Drake
  • “DtMF” by Bad Bunny
  • “One Last Breath (Remix)” by ATLiens

The music provider also has “Jukebox Awards” for artists who “made an impact on the world of TouchTunes this year.”

  • Artist of the Year: Chappell Roan
  • Album of the Year: “I’m The Problem” (Morgan Wallen)
  • National Jukebox Day Ambassador: Creed

The top played male artist is Morgan Wallen, followed by Zach Brayn, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton and Toby Keith — signifying country music is pretty popular on the ole jukebox.

Female artists most-played include Chappell Roan at No. 1 followed by Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Jessie Murph and Lady Gaga.

Rock and country led the way among genres most-played in 2025 on TouchTunes jukeboxes. TOUCHTUNES/COM SCREENSHOT

icon to expand image

The top bands played on 2025 lead with an oldie but a goodie: AC/DC. That list also includes:

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Nickelback
  • Fleetwood Mac
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Creed
  • Metallica
  • Eagles
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Led Zepplin

As for breakout artists played by TouchTunes, ROSÉ is No. 1. That list also has Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Netón Vega and BigXthaPlug.

Rock fans showed their love to these Top 5 new releases, playing:

  • “Lonely Road (with Jelly Roll)” by mgk
  • “Jim Bob” by HARDY
  • “Psycho” by HARDY
  • “Three Six Five” by Shinedown
  • “Heavy is the Crown” by Linkin Park

Check out more music that was popular on TouchTunes here.

In Other News
1
The Grinch who loved Middletown: Local business owner brings festive...
2
Sony now controls the ‘Peanuts’ franchise: How could this affect its...
3
270-degree movie screen, 4DX multi-sensory auditorium coming to Liberty...
4
Book Nook: My top 10 author interview podcasts from 2025
5
Book review: You can take the girl out of New York City but she will...

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is the Managing Editor of Verticals & Audience for the Dayton Daily News and Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, Entertainment, Arts & Culture, Food, and Homes/Real Estate.