Total Solar Eclipse 2024: A guide to Butler County events Monday

EnterTRAINment Eclipse Day, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp. Experience making and taking home moon goo, activity and coloring sheets, and get a complimentary pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

Planning for the Darkness: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Swallen’s Lot, 39 N. Broad St., Middletown. There will be a DJ, food trucks and children’s eclipse-related activities.

Party in the Dark: A Solarbration in Monroe: Noon-8 p.m. Monday, April 8. Anyone is invited to experience the eclipse at the park where there will be moon pies and crafts for children. The city is working with Cincinnati Circus to provide numerous entertainment options, including inflatables, basketball pop-a-shot, football throw, soccer kick and climbing wall. Community Park, 412 Old St., Monroe.

Hamilton Viewing Parties: noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., and Potter’s Park Golf Course, 417 Hamilton New London Road, Hamilton. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free to attend.

Oxford watch parties: 1-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Multiple locations: Uptown Parks, Oxford Community Park, Sculpture Park at the Richard & Carole Cocks Art Museum.

Eclipse Watch Party, Eyes On the Sky: 1-4 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Hueston Woods, College Corner. Watch Party options are the beach, nature center/marina, or the Hedgerow Picnic Area in the campground. A naturalist and a wildlife ambassador will answer questions about the park, the eclipse, etc.

Total Eclipse in the Park: 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, April 8. Village Green in Fairfield will have kids activities and giveaways ahead of the eclipse viewing. Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. More online at fairfield-city.org.

Jefferson Park Viewing Party: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at 1116 East Ave., Hamilton. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free to attend.

Solar Eclipse at the Park: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Hero’s Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. Enjoy bouncy houses, food vendors, and more.

Total Eclipse of … Ohio The Heart of it All!: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8, the City of Trenton invited folks to renew their wedding vows. A mass wedding ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Bring your wedding license and the appropriate paperwork if this is your actual wedding. Also bring eclipse glasses. Mayor Ryan Perry will perform the wedding ceremonies beginning at 3. Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton.

Liberty Center Eclipse Party: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. “far-out” festivities with free eclipse viewing glasses (while supplies last), A Mad Scientist Show, “Lunar Libations” (DORA option), solar-themed cupcakes, a sun-themed bath bomb pressing station with LUSH, music with a DJ. 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Jungle Jim’s Eclipse Party: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. There will be family-friendly games, music, and themed snacks available for purchase at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. Cost is $5.