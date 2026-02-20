Time Travel Trail is a journey through Butler County history

“With 45 locations on the trail, there are so many stories to learn and places to discover. The sites are located across the county, taking you on a journey through Butler County’s communities and through time. While visiting 10 sites gets you a plush eagle prize, I would encourage exploring as many sites as you can this year. From the stories and architecture to the artifacts you will discover, each stop offers something unique,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

Participants can download a digital pass at america250butlercountyohio.com . After visiting 10 trail locations guests can stop in the Travel Butler County Welcome Center to collect an America250 Butler County custom plush eagle prize. The Welcome Center is located at 8756 Union Centre Blvd. in West Chester Twp.

“The Time Travel Trail will take you on a journey throughout the county and throughout history. You can find aviation history at the Butler County Warbirds Museum, classic and collectible automobiles at the Salty Dog Museum, a monument honoring Butler County’s veterans and early settlers at the Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument, learn about the history of broadcasting at the Voice of America Museum, and even explore a Pioneer Village at Governor Bebb MetroPark,” Rawlinson said.

The Time Travel Trail complements other local and regional America250 initiatives by providing a hands-on way to explore history. It lets residents and visitors engage with the stories, landmarks, and events that shaped communities while connecting to the broader statewide and national America250 celebrations.

MORE DETAILS

Communities and businesses across Butler County are planning a variety of events and programs for America250:

Communities will host parades and fireworks for July 4

Fitton Center for Creative Arts will host a ‘Born in the USA’ performance on April 4

The City of Middletown will have an America250 celebration on April 17, honoring the city’s industrial and pioneer roots

West Chester Twp. is hosting an ice cream social with a concert by the West Chester Symphony on June 27

Dayton Lane Historic District in Hamilton will host a May Promenade on May 31

Event information will be updated throughout the year at travelbutlercounty.com/america250/events.