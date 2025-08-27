Time running out for Kings Island pass deal that includes access to 40 Six Flags parks

Breaking: A shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18.

Photos by Alex Cutler
Six Flags, the owner of Warren County amusement park Kings Island, has announced a new limited-time offer for season passholders.

As part of the chain’s “Most Valuable Pass” sale, those who purchase or renew a Kings Island Gold or Prestige Pass for the 2026 season will receive free access to all 40-plus parks under the Six Flags banner for the remainder of the 2025 season and the entire 2026 season.

This not only includes legacy Cedar Fair parks such as Kings Dominion or Cedar Point, but also parks formally under the Six Flags name such as Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Great Adventure.

Also included are the chain’s various waterparks, including Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water.

Those who purchase or renew a 2026 Gold Pass will also receive a bonus bring-a-friend-for-free ticket to use for the remainder of the 2025 season. Those who purchase or renew Prestige Passholders will receive two bring-a-friend-for-free tickets to use for the remainder of the 2025 season.

These offers also apply to anyone purchasing or renewing a Gold or Prestige Pass at any other Six Flags parks.

The “Most Valuable Pass Sale” is now running through Sept. 2. After the sale ends, this offer will no longer be valid, and prices for season tickets will increase.

The company will offer this perk as a way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the merger between Six Flags and former rival Cedar Fair.

ExplorePrevious coverage: Cedar Fair and Six Flags merge: What it could mean for Kings Island

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Kings Mills.

For more information, check out visitkingsisland.com.

