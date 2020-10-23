Time is running out to 'trick’ and 'treat’ at Kings Island’s fall celebration

2) Trick or treating is encouraged

Trick-or-treating is the center of any Halloween and one of the activities at Tricks And Treats Fall Fest, so wear your Halloween costumes and go candy hunting at designated trick-or-treating spots throughout the park where kids will receive individually packaged tasty treats.

Explore Kings Island serving up some tricks and treats this fall

Kings Island's Tricks and Treats fall festival will continue through Nov. 1. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

3) The decor will get you in the spirit

The park is completely decked out in spooky fall décor prepared by Kings Island’s entertainment team. From pumpkins to giant skeletons to surprise spiders, it’s a fun place to wander around and soak in and enjoy the visuals.

4) Wear your costume

The park invites everyone from babies and tots to tweens and adults to wear their Halloween best and join in one of their many costume contests. Don’t have a costume? Snag a Halloween-themed face mask or get a Monster Makeover. Decorate your own pumpkin and watch as talented pumpkin artisans decorate incredible masterpieces.

5) Entertainment is on the menu

A fang-tastic time is in store with fall-themed family and adults-only game shows, dance parties, corn and hay mazes, a QR quest, a challenge course, pint-sized tractor rides, craft making and much more. Rides like the Orion and The Beast roller coasters will be open to deliver the thrills and chills the park has become known for.

Kings Island's 2020 “Tricks and Treats” festival offers new food experiences like this "zombie poutine" with a tasting pass for different tricks and treats around the park. A “tasting card” allows for six food tastings of your choice from a dozen tricks and a dozen treats. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6) Food is also on the menu

Purchase a Tricks And Treats food tasting card at any participating location and enjoy six food tastings of your choice. For those with a smaller appetite, all of the Tricks and Treats are available for purchase à la carte. The park has plenty of tables and seating to stay physically apart from anyone that’s not in your group. From zombie poutine and toxic mac to witch’s grilled cheese, you’ll find a wide assortment of sweets and savories at Tricks And Treats Fall Fest. Tricks And Treats Food Tasting Cards are available in advance online and allows you to enjoy six food tastings of your choice.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: King’s Island Tricks And Treats Fall Fest

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

When: Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 1 and is included with park admission to Kings Island. The purchase of a Kings Island Gold Pass will get you in now as well as next year.

Cost: A Tricks and Treats bundle is $55 and includes admission, parking and a tasting card that allows for three tastings.

More information: (513) 754-5700 or visitkingsisland.com