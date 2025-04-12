Things to do in Dayton for Earth Day, which is 55 this year

The 55th anniversary of Earth Day is April 22. The theme of Earth Day this year is, “Our Power, Our Planet,” focusing on renewable energy and climate action.
The website earthday.org encourages people to get involved and make a difference. Here are some activities we will be doing as a family and some local events available for everyone to enjoy.
Earth Day activities:
- Plant a tree or garden
- Take a nature walk
- Participate in a community clean-up
- Make DIY bird feeders
- Download and color Earth-centric pages
Pollinator Hotel Workshop: Warren Co. SWCD
When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 22
Where: 320 E. Silver St., Lebanon
More: Learn about the importance of creating spaces for our native insects and then create a pollinator hotel to take home! Each participant will learn about how native plants support our native pollinators, and learn about specific pollinator species in our area. Register at warrencountyparks.com
Greene County Parks & Trails: Earth Day Creekside Reserve Cleanup Challenge
When: 6-7:30 p.m. April 22
Where: 761 Factory Road, Dayton
More: Celebrate the Earth by helping along one of our beloved waterways. Spring rains flood and move rubbish into our streams and rivers hurting wildlife and polluting the water. Strap on your waders, grab your work gloves, and join us for this creek cleanup. Dress for the weather, wear long sleeves, pants, and closed to shoes. Prizes will be offered for the person who collects the most trash, collects the oddest piece of trash, and best dressed.
YS Earth Day & Community Habitat Celebration
When: 1-4 p.m. April 27
Where: Lawn at E.N. College & Livermore streets, Livermore St., Yellow Springs
More: Join the community of Yellow Springs at its 5th annual Earth Day & Community Habitat Celebration. Enjoy native plant sales, environmentally-focused booths, a free “Milkweed for Monarchs” raffle, kids’ activities and clothing swap with the Mills Lawn PTO, a household battery recycling collection bin and live music by the Corndrinkers. Local food trucks will be on site: Leerah’s Vegan Treats, Salsa Brava & Brother Bear’s Coffee.
Earth Day at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
When: 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. April 26
More: Meet local conservation organizations and explore their hands-on activities. Enjoy Earth-Day themed daily programs, special activities and fun coloring sheets for guests of all ages.
Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.
