Things to do in Butler County this weekend

1. Madcap Puppets present Aesop’s Fables
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
What: Packed with colorful puppets and interactive storytelling, this performance invites kids to laugh, participate and discover the simple but powerful morals behind these classic tales.
More info: fairfield-city.org or call 513-867-5348
2. My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption Event
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Early bird hours 10 a.m. to noon Saturday only.
Where: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton
What: Meet hundreds of adoptable pets and connect with local rescues at the family-friendly adoption events in the region.
More info: myfurryvalentine.com
3. Double H Showcase Competition
When: 7 a.m. Saturday
Where: 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton High School
What: A full-day performance competition featuring student musicians, singers, and performers.
More info: facebook.com/doublehshowcase
4. Push Button Radio – Live
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 Ohio 63, Lebanon
What: Dance the night away with a full-volume, nostalgia-driven set of classic hits
More info: miamivalleygaming.com
5. ‘Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd’
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
What: This immersive tribute act recreates the full Pink Floyd concert experience with iconic visuals and sound design.
More info: sorgoperahouse.org
6. CFG & The Family album release celebration
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
What: Celebrate the new album Sacred Fields with a full-sequence performance, special guest jams, and a complimentary CD with each ticket.
7. OXACT presents ’12 Angry Jurors’
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28, and 2 p.m. March 1
Where: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford
What: A stage production of the classic courtroom drama offering tense storytelling and local community theatre talent.
More info: oxfordact.org
About the Author