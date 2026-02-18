Things to do in Butler County this weekend

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

What: Packed with colorful puppets and interactive storytelling, this performance invites kids to laugh, participate and discover the simple but powerful morals behind these classic tales.

More info: fairfield-city.org or call 513-867-5348

2. My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption Event

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Early bird hours 10 a.m. to noon Saturday only.

Where: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton

What: Meet hundreds of adoptable pets and connect with local rescues at the family-friendly adoption events in the region.

More info: myfurryvalentine.com

3. Double H Showcase Competition

When: 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton High School

What: A full-day performance competition featuring student musicians, singers, and performers.

More info: facebook.com/doublehshowcase

4. Push Button Radio – Live

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 Ohio 63, Lebanon

What: Dance the night away with a full-volume, nostalgia-driven set of classic hits

More info: miamivalleygaming.com

5. ‘Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd’

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

What: This immersive tribute act recreates the full Pink Floyd concert experience with iconic visuals and sound design.

More info: sorgoperahouse.org

6. CFG & The Family album release celebration

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

What: Celebrate the new album Sacred Fields with a full-sequence performance, special guest jams, and a complimentary CD with each ticket.

7. OXACT presents ’12 Angry Jurors’

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28, and 2 p.m. March 1

Where: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford

What: A stage production of the classic courtroom drama offering tense storytelling and local community theatre talent.

More info: oxfordact.org