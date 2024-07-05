There are still some fireworks to see in celebration of Independence Day week

The Thunder Friday Fireworks at Hueston Woods Lodge will take place 5-11 p.m. today, July 5 at Hueston Woods Lodge: 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. This event, organized by Eaton Ice Cream and More, is free. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to see the fireworks.

The fireworks at the annual Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes Festival in West Chester Twp. will happen at 10 p.m. today, July 5. the festival featuring live music and food vendors continues through Saturday at the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp.

Grimes Field Fireworks Festival in Urbana will happen from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Saturday. It’s at the Grimes Municipal Airport,1636 N. Main St. There will be food, planes and craft vendors. Tickets are $2 per person, parking is free. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Fireworks will launch after sunset.

Kings Island will have a “Fourth of July Celebration Encore” at 10 p.m. Saturday. The park at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason announced the fireworks show on social media.

Already planned for Sunday, Eaton will have its Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks from 4-11 p.m. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks. The address is 7693 Swartsel Road.

Yellow Springs has rescheduled its Fourth of July fireworks for next month. They will blast off the evening of Aug. 3 at Gaunt Park, 500 W. South College St.