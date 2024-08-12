The ‘raddest’ movies from 1984 will be shown at Cinemark theaters for 40th anniversary

Cinemark is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week by showing nine classic movies from 1984. Each movie ticket will cost $5.
The retro event is called Big in ‘84 and starts today through Aug. 18.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Here’s the lineup:
- Aug. 12: “The Karate Kid”
- Aug. 13: “The Terminator”
- Aug. 14: “Gremlins”
- Aug. 15: “Purple Rain”
- Aug. 16: “Ghostbusters”
- Aug. 17: “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “The Last Starfighter”
- Aug. 18: “Footloose,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”
“We’re bringing all the raddest classics from 1984 back to the big screen for a week of pure retro vibes — and celebrating the year Cinemark first opened!,” noted the Cinemark website. “Don’t miss our blast-from-the-past Big in ‘84 film series 8/12-8/18. From fancy dancing in FOOTLOOSE to the warring dojos of THE KARATE KID to unforgettable action sequences in GHOSTBUSTERS and INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM, these 40-year-old beloved flicks come to captivating life on the big screen.”
Cinemark locations in our area include:
- Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX, 4489 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek
- Cinemark Huber Heights 16, 7737 Waynetowne Blvd., Huber Heights
- Cinemark Miami Valley, 1020 Garbry Road, Piqua
- Cinemark Dayton South 16 and XD, 195 Mall Woods Drive, West Carrollton
- Cinemarks in the Cincinnati region are in Western Hills, Oakley, Milford and Florence, Ky.
For more information, visit cinemark.com.
