The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will have America250-Ohio events all year

“In addition to highlighting Ohio firsts and original innovations, the museum is also featuring select nationally significant ‘firsts’ and original achievements from its collection that reflect the spirit of the theme and demonstrate how Ohio-connected ingenuity helped advance American aviation, aerospace, and air power,” noted a museum press release.

Visitors will find featured items marked with America250-Ohio placards with QR codes throughout the museum galleries. Scanning the code will link guests to a dedicated museum webpage explaining how each item connects to the theme — whether through technological innovation, historical significance or its role in advancing U.S. air and space capabilities.

“As the nation reflects on 250 years of American history, these stories show how ingenuity connected to Ohio helped Airmen push the boundaries of flight, strengthen national defense and shape the evolution of air and space power,” said David Tillotson, director of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, in a press statement.

In addition the museum will host a special interactive engagement program from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Trained volunteers will be stationed at select featured artifacts throughout the museum to share additional context and answer questions about the Ohio’s Firsts & Originals theme.

The Museum is also a participating site on the Ohio Air & Space Trail, a statewide driving trail created by the National Aviation Heritage Area as part of the America 250-Ohio celebration. Visitors can scan a Trail QR code at the Museum to log their visit. Guests who check in at 15 participating sites across Ohio are eligible to receive a prize through the America 250-Ohio program.

The Air Force Museum Store will also sell a variety of America 250–branded merchandise and commemorative items.

Museum admission is free. For more information, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.

HOW TO GO

What: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Where: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton; Wright-Patterson AFB

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.