The Indoor Market in Fairfield is a warmer version of the summer farmers market

He said, by shopping local, guests can support local small businesses and artisans further into the season.

“Events like this create that hometown feel. You’re shopping local vendors and building relationships that strengthen the community,” said Sheldrick. “Each Indoor Market is going to be inside the Community Arts Center. It’s going to be warm, welcoming and full of energy.”

Admission to the market is free and it is open to everyone.

“The Fairfield Farmers Market has a loyal following, and this provides an opportunity for local vendors, makers and bakers to continue offering their selections. A lot of them will feature seasonal items this fall as well as for winter and Christmas,” Sheldrick said. “Customers will find some of their favorite vendors along with some new faces.”

Fairfield’s market will be open 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield.