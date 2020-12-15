The Espresso Martini: It’s better than brunch ... almost

Listen, I’m not suggesting you get bombed on a Monday afternoon, but there is nothing wrong with a Bloody Mary on a Sunday, or my new Saturday afternoon tradition, my insanely easy take on an Espresso Martini. There are about a million ways to make a great Espresso Martini, but many of them are either too strong, too rich, too sweet, or too complicated. This recipe, I think, strikes the perfect balance. It’s five ingredients, it’s coffee forward but not overwhelming, and it isn’t cloyingly sweet.

Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail tin, add ice, shake and strain into a martini glass or coupe. Garnish with an orange peel to add a bright note. Enjoy as you try not to think about all the fun times you used to have when you could go out and pay someone to make drinks for you! Cheers!