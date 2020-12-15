The Espresso Martini: It’s better than brunch ... almost

Since COVID hit, I haven’t felt wholly comfortable dining out at restaurants. Because of this I have missed out on one of my favorite hobbies: brunching. Yes, brunching as a verb. Brunching is showing up to meet your friends while feeling slightly hungover, sporting last night’s mascara, messy hair, ready to gossip, eat some breakfast potatoes, and respectably drink in the middle of the afternoon.
I miss it all so much, I miss getting dressed up, I miss seeing my friends, I miss spending $17 for eggs benedict. Though there is one takeaway from “brunching” that I believe is the key to survival during yet another season of quarantine, and one that you can do on your own, no brunching necessary: getting buzzed in the middle of the day.
Listen, I’m not suggesting you get bombed on a Monday afternoon, but there is nothing wrong with a Bloody Mary on a Sunday, or my new Saturday afternoon tradition, my insanely easy take on an Espresso Martini. There are about a million ways to make a great Espresso Martini, but many of them are either too strong, too rich, too sweet, or too complicated. This recipe, I think, strikes the perfect balance. It’s five ingredients, it’s coffee forward but not overwhelming, and it isn’t cloyingly sweet.
Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail tin, add ice, shake and strain into a martini glass or coupe. Garnish with an orange peel to add a bright note. Enjoy as you try not to think about all the fun times you used to have when you could go out and pay someone to make drinks for you! Cheers!
· 1 ½ oz vodka
· 1 oz cold brew coffee
· ¾ oz Kahlua
· ½ oz half and half or cream
· A few drops of vanilla extract