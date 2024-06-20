‘The Bikeriders’ area premiere roars at The Neon

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

Inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name and written and directed with terrific period detail and visceral punch by Jeff Nichols (”Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Loving”), the film concerns the loyal brotherhood and turbulent pitfalls among the Vandals, a Chicago motorcycle gang in the 1960s and early 1970s. Although wonderfully headlined by super suave Austin Butler oozing charismatic swagger as Benny alongside Tom Hardy as strong leader Johnny, the most compelling performance stems from Emmy and Tony winner Jodie Cromer. She offered a chatty, endearing and emotional portrayal of Kathy, Benny’s wife, and it warrants Oscar consideration — especially when Kathy faces an attempted sexual assault.

Michael Blackwell, raised in Clayton and now living in Washington, was among the throng of featured extras in the film assembled to see the final cut. He studied film at Wright State University under the instruction of the late Julia Reichert but never really considered venturing in front of the camera. But when he saw a Facebook post inquiring about the need for motorcycle riders in a film shooting in the Cincinnati area, he eagerly replied.

He said the weather took its toll during filming but it was worth it just to be a part of the action.

“The shooting was kind of rough and not what I was expecting,” Blackwell recalled. “We shot in the fall and there are a lot of scenes in which us bikers are just wearing our vests with no shirt on underneath. There were nights in which we were shooting until 2 or 3 a.m. and it was like 30 degrees. It was really cold.”

Once filming wrapped, Blackwell took the initiative to keep the extras in touch through Facebook, encouraging enough interest to consider having an advanced screening of “The Bikeriders” at The Neon. Jonathan McNeal, manager of The Neon, was happy to oblige.

“(Michael said) he knew a bunch of people who would be excited to see (the film) in (his) hometown theater and I got on it right away,” McNeal said. “Well, that was with a different distributor, and it switched hands and was delayed and all sorts of things. Then it went to Focus Features, and when I reached out to them they were pretty quick to respond that we could have the earlier premiere.”

Clark Sabo, a retired U.S. Marine from Cincinnati, appreciated the camaraderie among the extras during filming. He particularly enjoyed the escape acting provided while on set for eight days.

“They did a great job finding a bunch of people who were like-minded,” Sabo said. “Several of us ride bikes so it was kind of like we were doing our normal stuff but just in the 1970s. It felt like method acting because it was the lifestyle we live and we were able to bring it home.

“It was also cool to interact with the amazing cast, including Tom Hardy and Boyd Holbrook who were both friendly. This was my first time acting. It was fun and empowering to pretend I was someone else,” he said.

Joe Muddiman, also of Cincinnati, has been a featured extra in five films yet praised “The Bikeriders” as a singular experience.

“This film was exceedingly great,” Muddiman said. “The cumulative passion from the talent and the crew was phenomenal. It really felt like a family from the beginning. Hopefully the film takes off and becomes the classic I think it will be.”

It’s too soon to tell whether or not “The Bikeriders” will become the first must-see hit of the summer but initial reviews have been promising. The New York Times views it as “a romanticized ballad of tribal love, outlaw cool and the illusion of freedom,” while the Associated Press praises its “vivid dramatization of the birth of an American subculture.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Blackwell is confident the film will connect for a variety of audiences and will always be memorable to those involved behind the scenes.

“This film seems like the ‘Easy Rider’ of our generation,” he said. “It’s about misfits finding family, which kind of fits the extras. Some of us don’t fit in places but we all fit in together on this (film) because we love the motorcycle life.”

