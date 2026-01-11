The annual Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is back, and it’s big

The 56th annual Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is slated for Feb. 20–22 and Feb. 27–Mar. 1. It includes more than 350 professionals who specialize in home improvement, kitchen and bath, outdoor living, landscaping and gardening.

“Our show is truly a can’t-miss event for every Queen City homeowner and DIY enthusiast. The ideas and inspiration you’ll take away are endless, with our vendors showcasing the hottest home trends, offering exclusive show-only discounts, and providing expert advice for those planning home improvements in 2026,” Scott said.

Attendees can explore the latest trends, take advantage of exclusive show-only discount, and gain expert advice by connecting directly with the industry professionals on site.

Craig Conover from Bravo’s hit reality series “Southern Charm” will speak Feb. 27 and 28, with pillow giveaways and a VIP meet-and-greet. Attendees can also enter to win pillows for a year from Conover’s brand, Sewing Down South.

Scott said the first 50 attendees through the doors Feb. 27- March 1 will receive a free, exclusive pillow cover from Conover.

The show will also feature a new main stage with local gardening, horticulture and nature experts from area organizations, including Cincinnati Nature Center and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, who will host a variety of educational sessions.

Created by Egbert’s Landscaping and Lawncare LLC, guests can also explore a new greenhouse experience featuring fairy gardens, terrariums, tropical plants, cacti, succulents and garden accessories.

A golf simulator experience and an enhanced garden showcase are among the other highlights.

