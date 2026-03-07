TerraLuna is one of several women-led businesses in Hamilton

Lyons-Wilson has been a Pilates instructor for five years. TerraLuna opened three-and-a-half years ago, with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on June 21, 2022, and the business has continued to grow.

“The past three-and-half years have shown me that Hamilton loves Pilates,” Lyons-Wilson said. “We are the original Pilates studio in Hamilton. We were the first Pilates studio to open, and we are Hamilton’s home for the Reformer. So, we do every type of Pilates here. We use the Reformer, which is a specialized piece of equipment. We also offer Mat Pilates, on a Yoga Mat and Barre Pilates.”

In addition to Reformer, Mat and Barre Pilates, the studio has also expanded to offer classes in cycling, Tai Chi and dance fitness.

Lyons-Wilson said the business has grown in unexpected ways, including more class offerings and an increased focus on cross-training.

“Being able to offer all the different class types was a wonderful, unexpected surprise,” she said. “As our business grew, people started asking for more variety, and we were able to expand our studio space. We doubled in size in the fall of 2024. So, we physically doubled in size, and we added more class types, but Pilates on the Reformer is still our heart and soul. It’s our anchor,” she said.

TerraLuna is more than a place to work out. It is a community rooted in hospitality, belonging, and the belief that everyone deserves care and respect, Lyons-Wilson said.

“We really want every person who walks through this door feel like they are being attended to, and receiving a lot of attention and time, and that they are receiving direct support of their goals and needs,” Lyons-Wilson said. “We want to make sure everyone is feeling catered to and that they have a lot of personal attention as they use the equipment.”

TerraLuna is also a part of Hamilton’s current renaissance of women-led businesses. Some of the guests have formed a supportive community built on lasting friendships.

“I’m enjoying being a part of the community that has sprung up here. I had no expectations of the community that would form,” Lyons-Wilson said. “One of the things that has surprised and delighted me about opening the studio and watching it grow has been our community, and how the guests have developed friendships with me and with each other.”

She said the guests have formed deeper relationships and social connections.

The physical benefits of Pilates include personal strength, movement and achieving one’s own fitness goals.

“One of the things we specialize in is working with beginners, or working with people who are not super fit, because we all have to start somewhere, and it can be challenging to find a good starting point in your fitness journey,” said Lyons-Wilson.

She said Pilates is an accessible, gentle form of movement that can strengthen the body, and prepare participants for other physical activities, including walking or riding a stationary bike.

TerraLuna and its studio partners also focus on holistic wellness including licensed massage therapy, physical therapy, hypnotherapy, sound and vibrational healing and more.

MORE DETAILS

TerraLuna is located at 136 N. Third St., Suite 102 (at Third and Dayton). The entrance is on Third Street. For more info, or to find out about upcoming classes, go to https://www.terralunawellness.net/ or call (513) 951-7709.