Spring exhibitions at Miami Art Museum: How to see them

“We are trying something different with this iteration of our openings, in that we are offering a VIP reception and a public open house. So, I am really excited about the diversity of the people that will be with us,” said Jason Shaiman, interim director and curator of exhibitions at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University.

“I’m really hoping with the open house that we might be able to bring in visitors who have not been to the museum before, or who rarely visit, and hopefully, they will find it interesting and exciting, and that they will become regulars or members,” he said.

There will be dual receptions to kick off the spring exhibitions on Jan. 29. Art museum members and VIPs are invited to a reception from 4:30-6 p.m., followed by a complimentary open house for the public from 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more info about the exhibitions, visit miamioh.edu/cca/art-museum.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is interested in coming to see the exhibitions we have opening next week. They can enjoy some social time, meet several of the artists who contributed and check out what we have in the galleries,” said Sherri Krazl, associate director of event promotion and community engagement at Center for Performing Arts and Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum.

“Culture Crops: Ohio’s Hidden Gardens and Secret Food Histories” on display in the Farmer Gallery, is an America 250-Ohio funded project features the work of Tina Gutierrez, a Cincinnati-based fine arts photographer. The exhibition celebrates Ohio’s history and diversity of food growing communities. Culture Crops includes stories of Indigenous, immigrant and local community and family farmers, and the history of the food they produce.

The series of photographic portraits by Gutierrez and video interviews by Cincinnati artist and filmmaker Asa Featherstone IV shares the stories of present-day Ohioans, their experiences of growing, and the history of their foraging, gardening and farming traditions.

Local food movement chronologist, Professor Alan Wight from the University of Cincinnati, worked closely with the project team to develop written content for the exhibition that provides cultural and historical context for the crops and culture represented.

“Rooted Here: Networks in Modern and Contemporary Art,” the 15th Art History Capstone exhibition, presents the work that Art & Architecture History students undertook during their preceding Fall ART498 course.

The exhibition is a result of work the students developed in collaboration with Annie Dell’Aria, Ph.D., associate professor of Art & Architecture History, who specializes in modern and contemporary art. “Rooted Here” is on view in the McKie Gallery.

“This is going to help people better understand the importance of Oxford, Miami, The Western College for Women and the Art Museum as important destinations for the display of art by important Twentieth Century artists,” Shaiman said. “There’s important art that comes through here. It is not always about having to go to Cincinnati, Cleveland or Columbus. They can find meaningful art experiences in their own backyard.”

He said, “We are hoping to expose people to a lot of artists they are unfamiliar with and those they did not know they had connections with Oxford.”