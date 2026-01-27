Sorg’s calendar for next few months is packed with entertainment

With three events in February, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie with a shadow cast and two concerts, community members are encouraged to enjoy an evening of entertainment close to home in downtown Middletown.

That Arena Rock Show will make their Sorg debut at 8 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets start at $30. The band will present a high-energy, theatrical tribute to classic rock ‘n roll as the band takes concertgoers back in time to rock anthems of the 1970s and 80, including hits from Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and more.

For those who want to do something different for Valentine’s Day, head to the Sorg for Deadman’s Rocky Horror Shadow cast at 8 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $10 at the door. Outside props are not allowed, but guests can pick up a prop bag in the lobby prior to the event. The evening includes a shadow cast performance and a showing of the movie.

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd will return to the Sorg stage at 8 p.m. Feb. 21. Reserved tickets are $30 and premium tickets are on sale for $35. With eight musicians and a production team focused on creating an immersive Pink Floyd experience, Signs of Life captures the music, energy and emotion of the band.

“We have had them perform a couple of times at the Sorg, and it’s spectacular. They have a video production that accompanies the music, and it’s a cool experience,” Griffith said.

The Sorg will continue to bring concerts, movies, theatrical performances, and musical productions to the stage in the months ahead.

Other upcoming shows include Night Moves: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute March 13, Kashmir: The Led Zeppelin Show March 14, Thunderbeard: Tribute to ZZ Top March 20, The Cleverlys April 4 and Sweet Baby James: The #1 James Taylor Tribute April 10.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 S. Main St. in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest details about all the upcoming shows.