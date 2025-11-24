Some of the best Black Friday deals right now

By Brooke Bunch
31 minutes ago
The biggest shopping day of the year is right around the corner.

Black Friday — a day synonymous with doorbusters, early mornings and retail frenzy — signals the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Retailers are always looking to get ahead of the competition by launching early-access deals. Rounding up the best Black Friday deals that you can buy right now:

TVs

Laptops

Headphones

Smartwatches

Apple

Household

Vacuums

Streaming services

  • YouTube TV: $73 a month for the first 3 months (savings of $10/month) Online: tv.youtube.com
  • Disney, Hulu, and ESPN bundle: $30 a month (saving of $20 a month) Online: hulu.com
  • Apple TV and Peacock Premium: $15 a month (savings of $9 a month) Online: peacocktv.com
  • Starz: $30 for one year (savings of $40) Online: starz.com

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.

