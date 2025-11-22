Shandon to host old-fashioned Christmas in the Country for 48th time

The event will feature a variety of homemade food, drinks, antiques and crafts as well as other fun, family friendly activities.

According to Jon Stow of the Shandon Civic Association and owner of Plâs Cadnant Bed and Breakfast, many of the businesses and churches within the community will participate in the longstanding holiday event.

“A lot of people in Shandon do get involved, and we get visitors from all over,” he said.

The Village and Farm Garden Club will be selling their handcrafted Christmas items at Plâs Cadnant Bed and Breakfast, where guests can pick up a bag of hot Welsh cakes. (Proceeds from the sales of the Welsh cakes go toward Ross & Morgan Ministries.) Homemade jewelry and painted rocks will also be available for purchase.

Guests can visit Santa Claus in the Old Fire House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stroll through the old Welsh Cemetery, take a carriage ride to the Salty Dog Car Museum and visit the train display at Gettle Equipment, which will be open on Saturday during the event.

The Morgan Township Historical Society Museum in Okeana will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees can pick up a roadmap/flyer available at many locations in Shandon during “Christmas in the Country” for details and times, food stops and locations of the shops and craft vendors. Free carriage rides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In keeping with the strong Welsh heritage of the community, it is only fitting that the event will feature Welsh cakes, which will be available at several locations, including the Community House, St. Aloysius Church and Plâs Cadnant Bed and Breakfast. The historic local shops will also be open to showcase antiques and collectibles, furniture, Country crafts and Alpaca products.

Shandon, Southwest Ohio’s first Welsh settlement, was established in 1801. The community is best known for its antique shops, historic Welsh cemetery and the annual Shandon Strawberry Festival. Christmas in the Country is the community’s largest celebration of the year.

MORE DETAILS

What: 48th annual old-fashioned Christmas in the Country in Shandon

Where: Downtown Shandon, Cincinnati Brookville Road (Ohio 126), at the Shandon Congregational Church’s Community House in downtown Shandon and at St. Aloysius Church on Chapel Road (1 mile west of downtown)

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29

Cost: Free parking and admission; open to the public

More info: (513) 738-4180