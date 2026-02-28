Sensory-friendly egg hunt will be on Somerville farm

“This is a sensory-friendly egg hunt. So, it’s not a timed egg hunt and it is not grouped by ages. Families can come and go between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” Rhodus said. “Kids and families can come, and if they hunt eggs, that’s great, and if they don’t, that’s okay, too.”

She said some of the participants like to pick up the eggs, open and look at them, and lay the eggs down. Others have an interest in finding them. So, it’s accessible to everyone. Eggs will be filled with sensory-friendly and fidget toys.

Additionally, there will be sensory stations, sensory swings, a de-escalation tipi, and Easter-themed crafts.

Shining Spectrum Farmstead connects with local families by hosting seasonal events and offering programs for kids with different types of abilities. The organization is specifically geared to those with Autism and individuals with sensory processing disorders. Shining Spectrum Farmstead was founded in 2022.

“My Godson, Kemper, is on the spectrum. He was diagnosed with Autism early-on. He’s the reason I started the organization, and I felt like when he was little, there weren’t a lot of sensory-friendly events,” Rhodus said.

Currently, the organization holds about five events a year, including Valentine’s Day photos, an Easter egg hunt, a pool party in July, a fall festival called The Gentle Harvest, and a Santa skate. The events are free for kids and their families. Attendance is limited.

“I’m excited, because this is our second event on the property, and the first one for 2026. It’s also the first Easter egg hunt that we will have done on the property. We have the Kemper’s Classic fundraiser that is coming up 2-5 p.m. May 30 at Northwest Lanes in Fairfield,” Rhodus said.

The organization’s Sensory Farm exists as a safe place to empower individuals with autism and allows them to explore their creativity freely while also providing them with the resources to reach their fullest potential.

The Sensory Farm property has goats in a goat barn with a fenced-in area, outdoor sensory stations and hiking trails with hidden eggs.

Shining Spectrum Farmstead also hosts a monthly “Coffee & Conversation” support group for moms.

Shining Spectrum Farmstead’s sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28. The sensory farm is located at 6615 State Road in Somerville. Guests must RSVP to attend by March 14 at shiningspectrumfarmstead.com.

Participants should bring their own Easter basket or a bag to collect eggs. Guests should wear boots, old shoes and play clothes. This is a rain or shine event.