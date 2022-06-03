journal-news logo
X

Rowers at the Great Miami Rowing Center in Hamilton

Credit: Journal-News

Combined ShapeCaption
Rowers with the Great Miami Rowing Center in Hamilton are getting ready to go out onto the river on Thursday, June 2, 2022. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Journal-News

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top