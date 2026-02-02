Rice matters worldwide, and it has some health benefits

The most common varieties in the U.S. are white rice and brown rice. All rice consists primarily of carbs, with lesser amounts of protein and practically no fat. However, brown rice is a whole grain.

That means it contains all parts of the grain, including the bran germ and the endosperm.

When white rice is processed, it is stripped of the bran and the germ. The remaining endosperm is starchier and not as nutrient dense as the whole grain.

Some describe brown rice as being “chewy-er” than white rice and it does take a little longer to cook. Brown rice is more nutrient dense than white rice and because of this rice may help reduce blood sugar levels and aid in managing weight.

But white rice is good for people with certain digestive issues and those who cannot digest fiber rich foods well.

When storing dry rice, put in a tightly sealed container or bag to keep out dust, moisture and pests. White rice can be stored in the cupboard for several years. Brown rice stored in the cupboard is best if used within six months.

To store long-term, refrigerate up to 12 months or freeze for up to two years. Store cooked rice in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for three to five days or freeze for up to six months.

To freeze, divide it into single-use portions. Label container with amount and date.

Rice trivia

Rice is grown on every continent except Antarctica.

Ancient glue: Sticky rice was used as a mortar ingredient to build the Great Wall of China.

While Americans eat about 26 pounds of rice a year, residents of some countries consume up to 450 pounds.

Rice is an important crop for the global economy, with over 500 tons produced each year.

Chinese astronauts successfully grew rice on the Tiangong space station in 2022.

In Japan, rice is considered a sacred crop, and it often symbolizes fertility.

Rice is an essential ingredient in many beauty products.

Rice is an excellent source of carbohydrates, providing essential energy.

Rice triggers serotonin in the brain, which can help regulate and improve mood.

Research indicates that eating rice can help people feel fuller longer, potentially aiding in weight management.

India is the largest producer and exporter of basmati rice.

Arkansas is the largest producer of rice in the U.S., producing 9 billion pounds annually.

Amylose is the starch that keeps rice grains separated, while sticky rice (used in desserts) has higher amounts of amylopectin and no amylose.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from the OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.Go online to extension.osu.edu.

Easy Meatballs

Makes 24 meatballs

200 calories per 3 meatballs

1 lb. lean ground beef

1/2 cup uncooked white or brown rice

2/3 cup nonfat or 1% milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Sauce:

1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed soup (try tomato or cream of mushroom)

3/4 cup nonfat or 1% milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine beef, rice, milk, egg, onion, carrot, salt, and pepper. Use a spoon to form 24 meatballs and place them in baking dish. In a separate bowl, combine soup and milk to make the sauce. Mix well. Pour sauce over meatballs. Cover pan tightly with foil. Bake for 1 hour.

Fried Rice with Pork

Makes 4 cups

280 calories per cup

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 lb. lean pork, ground, or small cubes

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/4 cup sliced or grated carrot

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped vegetables, fresh, frozen or leftovers (try broccoli, celery, bell pepper, peas, or snow peas)

2 cups of cooled cooked rice (brown or white)

In a small dish, mix together soy sauce, garlic powder, and pepper. Set aside. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté pork in oil until just lightly browned. If using ground pork, break it into crumbles as it cooks. Add carrots, onion, and chosen vegetables. Sauté until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in rice and soy sauce mixture, breaking up any clumps of rice. Continue to heat and stir until heated through.

Tips: Substitute 1 cup cooked or canned pork. Add the vegetables. Mix 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil or some ginger powder with the soy sauce. Add sliced green onions or bite sized pineapple (fresh, frozen, or canned).