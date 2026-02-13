Pyramid Hill park offers free admission on March weekend, special programming

“Founder’s Weekend is definitely an appreciation for Harry Wilks and the amazing organization that he built. Pyramid Hill was very much a passion project for him in the beginning. We want to open it up to the public and allow the free admission so everybody can enjoy Pyramid Hill and enjoy Harry’s vision for the park in a fun and accessible way,” said Delaney French, marketing, and sales manager at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.

Wilks, a Miami University alum, was a prominent lawyer in Hamilton County who actively served the community through various philanthropic endeavors. He had a passion for art, sculpture and nature. Wilks first purchased a 40-acre property to build his home, which has become known as the iconic Pyramid House.

Later, he purchased additional land, and converted the property into Pyramid Hill, a 300-plus acre nonprofit sculpture park and museum. It opened in 1997.

Wilks, the park’s founder, had a deep appreciation for art and nature. He died in 2014 on his 89th birthday.

Founder’s Weekend programming will be all day Sunday. Dr. Steven Tuck of Miami University will lead two guided tours that day.

The 11 a.m. tour “Ancient Myths and Legends: Stories Captured in Art” will focus on the myths, stories and legends that are captured in the artwork. The second tour at 1 p.m., “The Faces of Antiquity: Busts and Portraits from the Collection” will cover some of the busts and portraits that are part of the Antiquities Collection at Pyramid Hill.

Also, on Sunday, there will be a family-friendly clay portrait craft from 11a.m.-4 p.m. in the Gallery Museum.

The park is also adding a new interactive, kinetic sculpture by Barton Rubenstein.

“He is an internationally known sculptor, and we are really excited to have one of his pieces coming to the park. It’s going to be located in the back half of the park, near the Overlook Patio and Abracadabra,” said French.

Another highlight will include the reopening of the Gallery Museum, which has been closed for the winter season. The Gallery Museum will reopen with two exhibitions, including “New Works” by Michael Dunbar and Robert McCloskey’s “Season of Wonder.”