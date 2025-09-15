Pumpkin spice latte deodorant? 10 weird pumpkin products (we kind of want to try)

Pumpkin spice deodorant

If you’ve ever wanted to smell like a spiced latte all day long, say hello to pumpkin spice deodorant. Inspired by the Starbucks bandwagon, this Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant is made with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Online: Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant Pumpkin spice vodka Adding a seasonal kick to fall cocktails, pumpkin vodka is packed with warm spices. This unique take on the classic liquor blends vodka with pumpkin, cinnamon, and a touch of vanilla. Online: Veil Pumpkin Vodka

Pumpkin spice cottage cheese

A tangy, spicy combo featuring real pumpkin and pasture-raised dairy, each cup of this Good Culture cottage cheese contains 16g of protein. CEO Jesse Merrill emphasized its health-conscious ingredients and minimal added sugar. Online: Good Culture Organic Pumpkin Spice Cottage Cheese

“Our unique take on a fall classic features the wholesome, simple ingredients we’re known for, alongside the classic taste of pumpkin and spice,” said Jesse Merrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Culture. “It’s a delicious way to enjoy the season while getting the protein and nutrition you need.”

Pumpkin spice toilet paper

Marketed as a gag gift (thankfully) but still sold by the roll, this seasonal toilet paper is out of stock on Amazon. The scent, which is formulated with natural essential oils like clove, ginger and cinnamon, isn’t on the paper itself – but the cardboard tube inside. Online: Green Meadow Valley Pumpkin Spice Toilet Paper

Pumpkin spice ramen noodles

This limited-edition four pack of pumpkin spice instant noodles offers a quick and quirky meal option.

It’s a traditional mixture of ramen noodles and savory seasoning with added sweet and spicy pumpkin flavoring. Online: FSSTAM Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles

Pumpkin spice beard oil

Backwoods Beard Co. is offering a special handcrafted beard oil made with Jojoba and Pumpkin Seed oils. The conditioning face formula is spiced with notes of nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, orange and vanilla. Online: Backwoods Beard Co. Pumpkin Spice Beard Oil

Pumpkin spice cream cheese

Hot on the market and new for 2025, these limited-edition cheese wedges from The Laughing Cow blend cinnamon and pumpkin with a single serving of cream cheese. Available only through November, the pumpkin spice cheese wedges are being sold at Kroger, Albertsons, Publix and Meijer. Online: The Laughing Cow Pumpkin Spice Wedges

Pumpkin spice laundry detergent

Infuse dirty clothes with fall vibes with Buff City Soap’s pumpkin spice laundry detergent. With notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, sugar and maple syrup, this detergent is designed to leave your laundry with a light, autumnal scent. Online: Buff City Soap Pumpkin Spice Laundry Soap

Pumpkin spice car wash

Available for a limited time only, customers at Quick Quack Car Wash can experience a fall-themed wash experience complete with spicy scents and an animated show.

“We use a proprietary blend of cinnamon, cloves and other spices for our fall scent,” said Travis Kimball, chief experience officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We then release the scent during the wash, so you receive an immersive experience of lights, colors and scents.”

Like many other pumpkin spice products, pumpkin is not actually used in the car wash ingredients. Online: Quick Quack Pumpkin Spice Car Wash Pumpkin spice Spam

This spiced and savory meat product takes pumpkin spice to a whole new level. A precooked canned pumpkin-flavored meat product, Pumpkin Spice Spam is a limited-edition variety of Spam produced by Hormel Foods in 2019.

The product was only available online at Spam and Walmart in two-can packs. Although it hasn’t been officially available for purchase since its release in 2019, the product sold out within seven hours. Online: Pumpkin Spice Spam

Oh, that fall smell!

A collection of Cosmopolitan editors and self-proclaimed candle connoisseurs smelled more than 50 candles to break down this season’s hottest pumpkin spice candles.