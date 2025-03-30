Popular Chase credit card unveils limited-time bonus offer

If so, you’ve probably considered adding the Chase Freedom Unlimited to your wallet at one point or another.

If the persistent marketing of this popular card hasn’t lured you in yet, Chase is increasing its welcome bonus for a limited time to entice you even further.

Effective March 20, Chase is offering this limited time intro offer to new applicants:

Earn a $250 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

So, is this a good offer? Yes, as far as no-annual-fee credit cards go, this is a pretty solid welcome bonus.

Team Clark tracks welcome bonus offers for cards with no or low annual fees on Clark.com. You’ll see that many of the top offers for cards with no annual fees hover around a valuation of $200. And, with few exceptions, they have a spending requirement higher than the $500 on this card.

So, when you combine the value of the bonus and the spending required to get it, there’s no denying that it’s a solid offer.

It’s not the “best” welcome offer you’re going to find, though. Some credit cards offer bonuses that can be worth more than $500.

It’s worth noting that those bonuses are usually attached to cards with high annual fees and come with a spending requirement that is much higher than what Chase requires on this offer.

We’ve determined this limited-time bonus offer is lucrative for a no-annual-fee card and has a low spending requirement.

But is it worth signing up for the card to get this bonus? Money expert Clark Howard has long cautioned against making a long-term credit card decision based on a short-term gain. You need to be in this for the long haul.