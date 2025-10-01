Pink sushi rolls at FUSIAN are a nod to breast cancer awareness month

The fund supports “keeping patients focused on healing while ensuring assistance stays local. Inside restaurants, guests can also share that same spirit of support by leaving handwritten messages on pink post-it notes, creating a wall of encouragement that honors survivors and loved ones while giving a visible voice to the cause,” states a news release.

“We want to do something that feels authentic to FUSIAN and is genuinely impactful, as everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” said Stephan Harman, co-founder of FUSIAN. “By choosing a pink roll, our guests have the power to support the strength and resilience of patients right here in Ohio.”

FUSIAN has locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo. In Dayton, one is on Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus and the other is at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. In Cincinnati it is located at 8060 Montgomery Road.