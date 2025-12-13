Photos: Miniature replica of Wright Brothers’ home donated to Wright State University

(l-r) Sue Edwards, president of Wright State University, Helen Naughton, Greg Sample, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Tom Gunlock, chair of the Wright State Board of Trustees, stand next to a replica of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright brothers’ home. Naughton donated the replica to Wright State University. Contributed by Wright State University

Credit: Erin Pence

Credit: Erin Pence

(l-r) Sue Edwards, president of Wright State University, Helen Naughton, Greg Sample, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Tom Gunlock, chair of the Wright State Board of Trustees, stand next to a replica of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright brothers’ home. Naughton donated the replica to Wright State University. Contributed by Wright State University
Updated 48 minutes ago
For more than a year, model builders Helen Naughton and Jimmy Landers worked together to build a replica of the Wright Brothers’ home, Hawthorne Hill in Oakwood.

Once completed, the piece weighed approximately 300 pounds, with a length of 105 inches and a width of 54 inches.

The massive scale of the replica meant it couldn’t be stored easily in Naughton’s house, so the 83-year-old artist began looking for its permanent home.

The miniature replica of the Wright Brothers’ home Hawthorn Hill before finding a new home at Wright State University. CONTRIBUTED

“If they’re interested in it, we’re looking for a home for it,” said Naughton in a Dayton Daily News article from earlier this year.

However, the search came to an end when Naughton officially donated the replica to Wright State University in Fairborn. During the college’s Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 12, the model was transferred to campus and unveiled inside its student union building.

Andy Platt takes an up-close look at the replica of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright brothers’ home. The replica was donated to Wright State University. Contributed by Wright State University

Credit: Erin Pence

Credit: Erin Pence

“After that article appeared, we received some phone calls,” said the college’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Sample. “We reached out to Helen and we began a dialogue. And we’re excited to say that the conclusion of all deliberations and her considering all her options, including Dayton History and others, she and her family decided that Wright State University should be the permeant home for this replica.”

The decision to donate the model to Wright State not only came from the college’s link to Dayton history and the Wright Brothers, but also its personal connection to Naughton.

“My daughter graduated from the Wright State, and my husband got his master’s degree back in I think 1971 from Wright State,” said Naughton. “I live in Fairborn and I felt it was a place that would appreciate it, take care of it. At my age, you know, I didn’t want to leave anything undone for my kids to handle. So I felt Wright State would be the right place for it.”

Helen Naughton presents a model of Scipio, the dog of Orville Wright to Greg Sample, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wright State University. Naughton donated a replica of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright brothers’ home, to Wright State University. Contributed by Wright State University

Credit: Erin Pence

Credit: Erin Pence

While Jimmy Landers couldn’t attend the event, Naughton said “one thing Jimmy wanted was for a lot of people to see it and enjoy.”

During the unveiling, Naughton gifted Wright State University a figure based on Scipio, the Wright Brothers’ St. Bernard. The dog was then placed on the building’s porch.

A model of Scipio, the dog of Orville Wright, stands on the front porch of a replica of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright brothers’ home. Contributed by Wright State University

Credit: Erin Pence

Credit: Erin Pence

It was also announced the college would not only commission a replica of the Wright Brothers’ original home, but also a model of the Wright Flyer to accompany them.

Currently, Wright State has not decided where the replica will go on campus, as the college is working to create a base and cover to properly protect the model while it is displayed.

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.