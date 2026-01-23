Outdoor activities don’t have to stop when the temperature drops

“Dad, I can’t feel my legs,” said Audrey Griswold in the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation as her father Clark leads the family on a forced winter march in search of the perfect Christmas tree. Later, as Audrey relays her misery and increasingly worse symptoms to whoever will listen, he quips, “That’s all part of the experience.” For certain, that’s what many people think of when it comes to snow and colder temperatures: misery.
What’s considered cold is relative to our expectations and location. There are parts of the world that get much colder temperatures than Southwest Ohio. As Norwegians and other Nordic countries (consistently some of the happiest nations on earth) like to say, “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.” Meaning, you should be prepared, have clothing appropriate for the weather outside and not use the weather as an excuse not to go outside. And going outside is something kids should do.
What Clark did Wrong
Young children don’t really have options or means when selecting their clothes or dressing themselves. Making sure they’re wearing the right clothes for the temperature is critical for them to enjoy winter outside. Consider what you’re wearing and make sure the weight and performance are similar.
Outerwear - Warm and dry are non-negotiable. Slogging through knee-high snow in ordinary blue jeans will ultimately result in cold and wet. As my Adirondack uncle likes to repeat, cotton is rotten, especially in cold. When cotton gets wet, it wicks whatever heat there is away. When the snow is sticking to the outside of the jeans that often means that heat is escaping through, melting the snow, and cold will follow. Layers help, as do down or fiber-filled jackets and pats.
Extremities - Heat exits quickly through uncovered extremities, and quicker in children than adults. Keeping heads, feet and hands warm is important to feeling warm. If the temperature is below freezing, guarding against frost nip and frostbite is vital. Make sure that clothes aren’t constricting and fit properly. Signs of frostnip, a possible precursor to frostbite, include:
- Skin that looks red
- Skin that tingles or feels numb
- Skin that is painful
That’s a sign to cut the outing short.
Make sure that shoes and boots fit appropriately, especially if wearing thicker or extra socks, and that feet stay dry. Constricting clothes can restrict bloodflow, not only making one feel colder but actually increasing the potential for frost injuries. Additionally, little people wear shorter boots that could gather snow and cold that adults might not notice.
What Clark did Right
The one thing Clark did right in this family winter trek was having a specific goal and reason for going outside. That’s about it. What he didn’t have was specific plan and time scheduled to find the perfect tree. With any kid outing, shorter is better. With heavier clothes and shoes, time and distance should shrink as well. You want to leave them wanting a little more, not wishing it was over. Having a specific achievable goal before going out ticks all of those boxes.
What to Do
With Christmas past, there are still lots of things you can do outside when kids have the right clothes. Sledding is great when the snow cooperates. Waterfalls are a different experience in the winter. Area birds are still active. Lots of critters are active both above ground and in the forest floor. Local parks and recreation departments have events year round specifically for toddlers on up. From maple tree-tapping to birdwalks, there is something for everyone.
Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Winter Tree Identification
Did you know that even when the trees don’t have leaves in the winter there are still ways to identify them?
Jan. 31, 10 a.m. - noon
Cox Arboretum MetroPark, Mead Westvaco Theatre
AGES: 10-17 | $3
metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=U122&api=programs&type=program
Tree-Tapping Basics at Kingswood Park
Join us inside the heated Kingswood Park Activity Center to learn all about maple sugaring.
Jan. 31, 10 - 11 a.m.
Kingswood Park Activity Center
COST: Free
AGES: Any (children must be accompanied by a responsible guardian)
Registration Required: A minimum of five people registered for this program to take place.
warrencountyparks.com/events/event/tree-tapping-basics-at-kingswood-park/2026-01-31/
Celebrate Backyard Birds
Like a canary in a goldmine, birds are indicators of change of the health of our local habitats.
Feb. 7, 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Germantown MetroPark, Twin Valley Welcome Center
AGES: 3-13 | FREE
metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=V67&api=programs&type=program
Toddler Trek: Woodland Birds
Search the Landen-Deerfield Park woods for birds that stay in Ohio for winter and those that call Ohio their tropical paradise.
Feb. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Armco Park, Jones Pavilion
AGES: 2-6 year olds with a responsible grown up | FREE
Registration Required
warrencountyparks.com/events/event/toddler-trek-woodland-birds/2026-02-04/
Trail Tots: Love in Nature
Little explorers will discover animal families and how they care for each other. Explore and spark a love for nature with a story, song and craft.
Feb. 12, 10 - 11 a.m.
Admin Building, Board Room
AGES: 3-5
anc.apm.activecommunities.com/ntprd/activity/search/detail/4607?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true
Maple Celebration and Great Backyard Bird Count Open House at Armco Park
FREE community celebration! Participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count and enjoy an authentic maple sugaring experience.
Feb. 14, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Armco Park, Jones Pavilion
warrencountyparks.com/events/event/maple-celebration-and-great-backyard-bird-count-open-house-at-armco-park/2026-02-14/
Maple Sugaring
Nature has its own way of providing us with sweeteners. Come join us as we do maple sugaring on the farm.
Feb. 21, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Carriage Hill MetroPark, Historical Farm
AGE: All ages | FREE
Openings: Unlimited
metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=V4&api=programs&type=program
