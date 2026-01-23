Outdoor activities don’t have to stop when the temperature drops

What Clark did Wrong

Young children don’t really have options or means when selecting their clothes or dressing themselves. Making sure they’re wearing the right clothes for the temperature is critical for them to enjoy winter outside. Consider what you’re wearing and make sure the weight and performance are similar.

Outerwear - Warm and dry are non-negotiable. Slogging through knee-high snow in ordinary blue jeans will ultimately result in cold and wet. As my Adirondack uncle likes to repeat, cotton is rotten, especially in cold. When cotton gets wet, it wicks whatever heat there is away. When the snow is sticking to the outside of the jeans that often means that heat is escaping through, melting the snow, and cold will follow. Layers help, as do down or fiber-filled jackets and pats.

Extremities - Heat exits quickly through uncovered extremities, and quicker in children than adults. Keeping heads, feet and hands warm is important to feeling warm. If the temperature is below freezing, guarding against frost nip and frostbite is vital. Make sure that clothes aren’t constricting and fit properly. Signs of frostnip, a possible precursor to frostbite, include:

Skin that looks red

Skin that tingles or feels numb

Skin that is painful

That’s a sign to cut the outing short.

Make sure that shoes and boots fit appropriately, especially if wearing thicker or extra socks, and that feet stay dry. Constricting clothes can restrict bloodflow, not only making one feel colder but actually increasing the potential for frost injuries. Additionally, little people wear shorter boots that could gather snow and cold that adults might not notice.

What Clark did Right

The one thing Clark did right in this family winter trek was having a specific goal and reason for going outside. That’s about it. What he didn’t have was specific plan and time scheduled to find the perfect tree. With any kid outing, shorter is better. With heavier clothes and shoes, time and distance should shrink as well. You want to leave them wanting a little more, not wishing it was over. Having a specific achievable goal before going out ticks all of those boxes.

What to Do

With Christmas past, there are still lots of things you can do outside when kids have the right clothes. Sledding is great when the snow cooperates. Waterfalls are a different experience in the winter. Area birds are still active. Lots of critters are active both above ground and in the forest floor. Local parks and recreation departments have events year round specifically for toddlers on up. From maple tree-tapping to birdwalks, there is something for everyone.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

