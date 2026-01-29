Oscar Mayer ‘Wienermobile’ in Middletown this weekend

“Try a few chilis, vote for your favorite, while enjoying a tasty pint, and get a photo and a weenie whistle,” N.E.W. Ales Brewing said in a Facebook post.

According to Kraft Heinz Company’s website, fewer people have driven the Wienermobile than have been to outer space due to its highly-competitive Hotdogger program — a one-year, “full-time adventure.”

The Hotdogger program began in 1988 and accepts only about 12 candidates out of 5,000 applicants each year.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will makes its stop 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 1330 Manchester Ave.

Also this weekend, the Wienermobile will visit the Kroger grand opening 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 20 W. 6th St. in Newport, Ky.