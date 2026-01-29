Oscar Mayer ‘Wienermobile’ in Middletown this weekend

The Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' will make a stop in Middletown Sunday for a chili cook off at N.E.W. Ales Brewing with Crooked Dog Comic. STAFF

The iconic Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” will make a stop Sunday in Middletown.

The visit, led by Jack and Cheese, an Oscar Mayer “Hotdogger,” will coincide with a chili cook off at N.E.W. Ales Brewing cohosted with Crooked Dog Comic.

“Try a few chilis, vote for your favorite, while enjoying a tasty pint, and get a photo and a weenie whistle,” N.E.W. Ales Brewing said in a Facebook post.

According to Kraft Heinz Company’s website, fewer people have driven the Wienermobile than have been to outer space due to its highly-competitive Hotdogger program — a one-year, “full-time adventure.”

The Hotdogger program began in 1988 and accepts only about 12 candidates out of 5,000 applicants each year.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will makes its stop 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 1330 Manchester Ave.

Also this weekend, the Wienermobile will visit the Kroger grand opening 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 20 W. 6th St. in Newport, Ky.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.