Old-fashioned? Instant? Learn about oats and how to use them

Oats also contain a number of useful vitamins and minerals. Oats are processed in a way that doesn’t strip off the nutritious bran or germ, so you get all of that whole-grain goodness.

Even though oatmeal is processed in different ways (like “steel cut” and “old fashioned”) they all maintain the bran and germ. The difference is just in how they are milled — for steel-cut oats, the grains are run through steel blades that thinly slice them, while old-fashioned oats are steamed and then rolled to produce a flatter shape. They are similar nutritionally (as in, good for you!), although steel-cut oats take longer to cook and may have a bit more fiber.

Steel-cut oats are the groats (the husked grains) that have been chopped up to make a coarse kind of porridge (hot cereal) when you cook them.

Old-fashioned (or rolled) oats are grains that have been lightly steamed and then pressed flat between heavy rollers.

Quick oats have the coarse outer layer, called bran, removed, and then they are milled into finer flakes, so they cook more quickly. These are the oats found in packets with other ingredients where you simply add hot water to make oatmeal. These oats often lack the hearty texture and nutty flavor of the less-processed varieties.

Instant oats are made by chipping groats into tiny pieces, precooking, drying and then smashing with a big roller. They need only be mixed with a hot liquid. They usually have flavorings and salt added. All this processing removes all traces of the original texture and rich flavor of the groats.

Oat flour is made from groats that have been ground into a powder and contains no gluten, so it does not rise like wheat flour. It can also be made at home by grinding rolled oats into a powder in a blender.

All of these oats are good options for hot cereal but use old-fashioned oats for baking and making granola because of their chewy texture. You will find old-fashioned oats in the cereal aisle, near the rest of the oatmeal. Make sure that you are only buying oats, without any added sweeteners or flavorings.

You can also find plain oats in the bulk area of the supermarkets and natural-food stores. When you purchase old-fashioned oats, you may want to label the container with the purchase date to ensure that you know how old the oats are. Oats are best stored in a cool, dry place without exposure to light. If you go through a minimal amount of oats, you may want to freeze them to keep from going bad.

They can make meat stretch further.

Want to make ground meat go a little further when making tacos or pasta sauces? Add 1/2 to 1 cup of cooked, steel-cut oats to the skillet while you are browning the meat.

They are a nutritious swap for breadcrumbs.

You will add in more fiber by using old-fashioned or quick oats in place of breadcrumbs in recipes for meatballs and meatloaf. Like breadcrumbs, oats act like a binder and add a tender texture.

They blend well into a smoothie.

For extra thickness and fiber, add up to 1/2 cup oats to the blender when making a smoothie. (Stick to old-fashioned or quick oats for this instead of steel-cut.)

You do not have to cook them

Overnight oats have been trending on social media for a while. If you have not tried it, here is how to make them: Add equal parts old-fashioned oats and milk (dairy or non-dairy) to a container, plus the fruit and sweetener of your choice. Stir, cover and let them sit overnight, then eat cold straight from the fridge.

Apple Spice Oatmeal

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 apple

2 cups nonfat or 1% milk or water

1 cup quick-cooking oats or old-fashioned rolled oats

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions:

Cut apple into small chunks. Bring water or milk water to a boil in saucepan. Add the oatmeal, salt and apple chunks. Cook over medium heat for 1 minute if using quick cooking oats or 7-10 minutes if using old fashioned rolled oats. Stir a couple of times when cooking. Remove from heat. Stir in cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg.

Breakfast Banana Split

Ingredients:

1 small banana

½ cup granola cereal

½ cup low-fat vanilla or strawberry yogurt

½ teaspoon honey

½ cup canned pineapple tidbits or chunks

Directions:

Peel and split banana lengthwise. Place in half two separate cereal bowls. Over each banana, spoon yogurt, sprinkle cereal and drizzle honey. Top with pineapple and serve immediately.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-206-5250 or lyons.489@osu.edu.