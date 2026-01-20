Okeana studio blends beauty, connection and faith under one roof

“People can book me to come to their homes, and I set up everything there with the permanent jewelry and the charm bar, and guests can purchase what they like,” she said. “They can also book a party at the studio and have a party there.”

Clients may pick a date, time and location for a permanent jewelry party. Everyone has an opportunity to get permanent jewelry. With five purchases, the host will receive a free bracelet or anklet.

Many clients are from Harrison, Ross, White Oak and Hamilton. The studio is easily accessible from different parts of town.

“It’s literally 20 minutes from everywhere,” Adams said.

She said clients have booked parties for girls’ nights, bachelorette parties, bridal showers and other special occasions.

“My friends and I are always looking for things to do, and it’s hard to find something. So, hosting a party is perfect for that,” Adams said.

Adams graduated from Aveda Fredric’s Institute at the age of 21. She is a licensed cosmetologist and has been certified in eyelash extensions for five years. She and her husband have three children and they reside in Ross.

With the expansion of her business and opening a studio, Adams recently started her own permanent jewelry line.

“Permanent jewelry is super convenient, because if I take my jewelry off, I lose it, or I don’t put it back on,” Adams said.

Customers can choose from necklaces, bracelets and anklets.

The Charm Bar is also an option for children and teens, who pair the charms with occasional wear jewelry.

“It’s a fun activity that parents can do with their kids, or that kids and teenagers can do with their friends,” Adams said.

Her eyelash clients have also increased since she opened the new studio.

“Business has picked up. In the past two months, I have gained four new lash clients,” said Adams.

Lash clients can choose from four levels “Classic,” “Hybrid,” Volume” and “Mega Volume.” Prices start at $95 for a Classic set. Adams recommends getting maintenance or “fills” done every two-to-three weeks. A Classic fill-in starts at $45.

“I always do a thorough consultation with each client prior to providing service to make sure I know exactly what they want. Then, I can provide them with the best service,” Adams said.

She is strong in her Christian faith, and those values shine through in the way she runs the business and how she treats clients. Adams attends New Vision Church in Harrison.

“I enjoy working with the clients, and I’ve become friends with them,” said Adams. “I like the conversation and getting to know people. Doing this as a career opens the door for me to spread the Gospel and tell people about Jesus. So, it is nice to create these relationships with people, and to be there for people when they need something, or when they need to vent.”

MORE DETAILS

What: Elegant Grace Studio

Where: 6231 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Okeana

Appointments: Call (513) 646-8006 or visit beautybyvgrace.glossgenius.com

More details: The studio opened in November. Services are available by appointment.

Upcoming event: Elegant Grace Studio is partnering with Shepherd’s Ground for a Galentine’s event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 7. First come, first served.