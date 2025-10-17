Ohio Bat Fest happening next weekend in Cincinnati

The event is coordinated by University of Cincinnati bat experts Joe Johnson and postdoctoral fellow Missy Meierhofer.

“I want to reach as many people as possible, to get them excited not just about bats, but about science,” said Johnson, a faculty member. “This festival is a chance to see how technology and conservation come together.”

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Meierhofer, a staff member in UC’s School of Information Technology, part of the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services, is excited to show off the latest bat tracking technology.

“We’re designing activities that get people interacting with the same technology we use in the field — from drones outfitted with tracking equipment that track bat movements to telemetry equipment that helps locate roosts," Meierhofer said.

She also said there is always more to discover about the world of bats.

“They can live 30 years or more,” Meierhofer said. “They hibernate, they migrate and there’s still so much we don’t know about them. Every new study opens another door.”

Organizers in a press release also said this event is part of Bat Week, a nationwide celebration leading up to Halloween that highlights the ecological importance of bats. Visitors to Bat Fest can expect booths hosted by the Ohio Department of Wildlife, Great Parks of Hamilton County, local wildlife rehabilitators (including one bringing a live bat) and the Ohio Bat Working Group.

Other partners include the Greater Cincinnati Grotto, which shares insights into caving, and local nonprofit Indigo Hippo, donating materials for children’s bat-themed crafts.

“We’ve even built a kid-sized cave,” Meierhofer said. “Children can crawl through and discover little bats we’ve created inside, and they can make flapping paper bats or color their own bat species. It’s really about sparking curiosity.”

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Adults can participate in a telemetry scavenger hunt, using real tracking equipment to locate a hidden, signal-emitting “bat.”

“It’s not a live bat,” Meierhofer said, “but it’s the same process we use when we’re tracking them in the wild.”

Organizers hope the festival will be fun while also providing a deeper appreciation for Ohio’s native bat populations and inspire the next generation of scientists.

“Bats are often misunderstood,” Meierhofer said. “But when people see them up close and learn how vital they are to our ecosystems, their perception changes. That’s what this festival is about — replacing fear with fascination.”

HOW TO GO