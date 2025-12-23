Ohayocon, one of the Midwest’s largest anime and gaming conventions, returns to area in January

Ohayocon will also feature enhanced theater experiences, including an elevated stage and improved lighting to provide better viewing for events such as the Cosplay Expo, Guest D&D game and panels. For attendees aged 18 and over, the convention will offer special 18+ events and panels, including a comedy show and roast.

“Following a highly successful debut in Dayton last year, Ohayocon received praise for its refreshed, spacious venue, which welcomed a new community of attendees,” organizers said in a news release. “Returning with the theme, Supernatural, attendees can expect mischievous and magical surprises, interactive events, creative cosplay and amazing experiences to build on that excitement for its 26th convention.”

In addition to hosting reunions of the cast of “The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy” and the 25th anniversary of “Invader Zim,” attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panels and meet-and-greets with:

Richard Horvitz: Voice actor and comedian, best known for his voice credits as Billy and his father Harold, Grim & Evil (“The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy”), Daggett (“The Angry Beavers”) and Zim (“Invader Zim”). His recent work includes voicing Moxxie (“Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel”) and his Broadway debut in “Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway,” streaming on Amazon.

Grey DeLisle: The legendary voice behind beloved characters such as Mandy ("The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy"), Daphne Blake ("Scooby-Doo"), Azula ("Avatar: The Last Airbender"), Vicky ("The Fairly OddParents") and Sam Manson ("Danny Phantom").

Greg Eagles: A talented voice actor, writer and producer recognized for his roles as the voice of Grim ("The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy"), Aku Aku ("Crash Bandicoot"), Afro & Ninja Ninja ("Afro Samurai") and Jax Briggs ("Mortal Kombat").

Michael "Knightmage" Wilson: An internationally award-winning Cosplayer, entertainer, and philanthropist who has created more than 400 cosplays. He is noted as one of the most influential and diverse male cosplayers in the world.

In addition, Ohayocon will participate in a giveback initiative, Nurse Lindsay’s Kindness Clinic, in partnership with The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or a pair of new socks to the convention to be entered into a prize raffle. Additionally, those who donate three non-perishable food items or three pairs of new socks will receive a special ribbon for the Badge Ribbon Game.

Also, the Parent Lounge will return. This quiet, comfortable space for parents and guardians to relax while their children enjoy the convention features convenient charging stations.

New for this year, Ohaycon will offer a special booking rate at the Dayton Vitality Hotel located across the street from the Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale. Early-bird pricing starts at $65. Single-day tickets are also available along with tiered VIP packages.

For more information including a full guest list, visit ohayocon.online.