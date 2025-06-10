NXL Paintball Midwest Open coming to Joyce Park

Travel Butler County is anticipating more than 4,000 participants and spectators for the NXL Midwest Open, generating an estimated $2 million in economic impact locally.

“The NXL Midwest Open was previously hosted in Chicago and will take place in Butler County for the first time in 2025. Joyce Park is a great venue for this event due to its easily accessed Midwest location, surrounding amenities, and prior experience hosting paintball events like the Mid-South Paintball League (MSXL) in the fall each year,” Kocher said.

The NXL Paintball Midwest Open will be held at Joyce Park from June 20-22. More than 200 teams have signed up to compete, including 30 professional teams.

The National Xball League hosts high-profile paintball tournaments. The event is part of a 4-part series with Tampa Bay, Atlantic City, and Garland serving as the other host cities. Teams will travel from all around the United States in addition to international teams from Canada, Brazil and more.

The event will feature a variety of NXL playing formats including Pro, Semi-Pro, Division 2-5, Amateur, Women, and Youth. The best paintball teams in the world will compete over three days of fast-paced action at Joyce Park.

The public is invited to attend. Spectators can check out the Divisional (amateur) fields for free or buy a grandstand or VIP ticket to watch the professional competition. Tickets can be purchased at nxlpaintball.com/midwestopen.

In addition to the competition, the event will feature food vendors, a paintball trade show and an awards ceremony.

“Travel Butler County is always seeking new and unique ways to highlight Butler County as a dynamic destination for sports events. By highlighting traditional venues in less traditional ways, we not only bring new energy to familiar spaces, but bring new and hopefully returning visitors into the county and tap into emerging markets for future opportunities,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications for Travel Butler County.

She said local businesses play an important role in helping make a great impression, while events like the NXL Paintball Midwest Open are in town.

“Things like offering a warm welcome, displaying event signage, or even running event-themed specials can go a long way. Events are a great opportunity to introduce visitors to Butler County, whether that’s through delicious meals, great shopping, or unique experiences, and encourage them to come back for another visit,” Rawlinson said.