Not just a metaphor: The real power of a blanket of snow

As snowflakes fall from the sky, particles of nitrogen attach to them and travel to the ground with them. Nitrogen is necessary for chlorophyll that plants need to complete photosynthesis and live. That’s why snow is sometimes called “poor man’s fertilizer,” at least according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This nitrogen is released slowly into the soil as it melts, allowing it to seep deeper, providing balance and boost to springtime plants. While rain also carries nitrogen, the timing and slower delivery of snow make it especially valuable.

On the Ground

Snow on the ground is a little bit of frozen water surrounded by a lot of air. Just like home insulation is some foam or fiberglass with pockets of air, it provides a barrier to the different temperatures on both sides without conducting it through. And while to our exposed skin ice particles are cold, temperature is relative. In many instances (take last week for example), the snow is comparatively much warmer than the outside air temperature. This provides protection for plant roots and stems from extreme cold or dramatic freeze and thaw cycles.

The Middle World of Subnivium

The layer between the top of the snow and the earth becomes its own special place when depth allows and temperature demands. Called “subnivium,” many animals take advantage of the relative warmth and overhead cover. Mice continue to forage, easily building tunnels through the powder. Shrews hunt mice through the same tunnels. Owls listen for the small critters working their way through the snow for their next meal. When it’s really cold, instead of roosting in trees for the night, Ruffed Grouse will dive into the snow to cover themselves overnight and conserve energy. The next day, they erupt through snow to go about their day.

Underground and Water

Lots of animals burrow and hibernate underground for the winter. Extreme low temperatures, especially driven by wind, can impact and stress animals in their inactive state. The same is true for insect and butterfly larvae and eggs, often just under the litter of the forest floor. Reptiles and amphibians are in a similar state, often underwater, where some draw oxygen directly from the water. But there are limits to what they can ultimately survive, that’s why the northern range of these species only extends so far. A blanket of snow keeps the temperature more consistent and in line with their survival needs. Side note, that same insulating cover of snow that keeps things on the ground and living things warmer does the same for ice. The result is that ice under snow can be less thick and safe than it would be otherwise.

Still Here

The first hard frost and subsequent freezing temperatures mark the end of many insects until the longer days of spring, including mosquitoes and midges. Hopefully, the midges carrying EHD in Southeast Ohio ended early. The same is certainly not true for ticks. Any time the temperature is above freezing, they can awaken to become active again. This is especially true of the black-legged ticks that carry Lyme disease and are also responsible for alpha-gal syndrome. It’s yet another reason that, to me, 24 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect temperature. I’m happy to list out my other reasons to anyone who will listen. Just remember that as the temperature rises and the snow melts, be on the lookout for all kinds of wildlife. They can handle if not thrive through it.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

