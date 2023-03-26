No time to read books? ‘Flash Fiction America’ is worth trying

See what I mean? She grabs us with that first sentence. We want to read more to find out where this story is headed. She reflects that: “There’s definitely a cruelty to the fact my children’s childhood is this doomsday prophecy of climate change, micro-greens, ugly hybrids, and Trump, while mine was bell-bottoms, Twinkies, skateboarding, Soul Train, and only a shadowy sideline concern about possible nuclear war.”

She muses that “someone in Canada is drinking our liquor and smoking our cigarettes and spraying our perfume into showy clouds on every person in arm’s reach. A few days ago a herd of animals went racing away from the geysers at Yellowstone, and my daughter became convinced it meant a world-ending super-volcano was coming, and the sooner we could get to California the better.”

We wish to preserve sublime moments, that things would never change. She does: “my daughter steps out of the hot tub and jumps into the pool. She and my son float on their backs, while the sky turns a solid purple and the orange mountains are like actual arms around them. ‘Stay. Just stay,’ I say, under my breath and to every single thing.”

You have 72 more stories to explore in this collection.

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.