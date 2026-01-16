New Hamilton Yoga Center has a free open house this weekend

“I’m excited to provide a service that Hamilton needs, as far as meeting people where they are,” she said. “The way that I run my studios, it is not about being performative or intimidating. I try to schedule classes that meet people where they are. I have tried to keep the studio and classes rooted in real relationships with real people, providing solutions for the things that people need.”

Lohrey said it took her about four years to “find the right spot.”

“The arts have been such a part of the revival and as communities start to evolve, people start looking not just for jobs and housing but for places that help support their balance and sense of belonging. I really wanted to contribute to that, and Yoga is part of that. It’s something that’s very grounding,” she said.

“Things like stress and constant change can sometimes throw us off, so I wanted to provide a sense of community, and meet the needs of people where they are in the world today,” Lohrey said.

The open house includes a complimentary Flow Yoga class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and a reception with light refreshments from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

The full class schedule will begin on Jan. 18. Community members can sign up for classes on the website.

“On Sunday, we will begin our regular schedule. We have 16 classes on the schedule right now, and I am anticipating we will add a couple more, so I’m going to say we have 18 classes with nine different teachers,” Lohrey said.

New members who purchase a class package will receive 20 percent off when they purchase a class package. The final day to receive the discount is Jan. 17.

Some classes are geared toward those who are looking for exercise. Other participants prefer Chair Yoga, which is also a popular class.

“There are class options for literally ever sector of the population on the schedule,” Lohrey said.

One class, Restorative Yoga, is the active practice of resting. Participants lie on the floor the entire class period and they use various props to prop the body in ways that help release tension. This is a good class for beginners.

“Yoga can fill a void of giving people an opportunity to slow down,” said Lohrey. “A lot of us are always rushing everywhere and in everything we do. There seems to be a push in our culture achieve, and Yoga helps us to find the time to restore and renew, so that we can achieve our goals in a healthy way.”

Hamilton Yoga Center is located at 136 N. Third St., Suite 101. For more info, call (828) 774-7548 or visit www.treeofindiayoga.com.

Lohrey, an Oxford resident, also owns and operates a second studio location in Oxford, which opened in January of 2022. Oxford Community Yoga is located at 507 S College Avenue.