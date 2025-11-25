New fall flavors and warm gatherings at Cozy’s Café and Pub: Chef says dishes inspired by nostalgia

“When I started writing this fall menu, I kept joking that I wanted inspiration from grandma’s kitchen. I thought about the things I ate as a kid, then did them my way,” shares Chef James “Jimmy” Gadd.

The new fall Jumbo Cheese Ravioli in Pumpkin Cream Sauce pairs a familiar pasta with a pumpkin cream sauce, roasted squash direct from a local farm and spiced pepitas for a little crunch. Another favorite is Chef Jimmy’s take on chicken and dumplings.

He swaps traditional doughy dumplings for potato gnocchi and builds the base with braised chicken thighs, roasted parsnips, carrots and peas.

Chef Jimmy’s style blends classic techniques with a creative instinct. He has cooked since he was a teenager and once thought he might pursue being a science teacher. Cooking still gives him that sense of teaching, especially when he brings in local ingredients or introduces guests to flavors they may not have tried before.

Cozy’s also runs frequent specials when Chef Jimmy gets his hands on a unique cut of meat or fresh produce and checking social media is the best way to see what he is featuring that day.

“We work with a local farm called Just Farmin’ and I love being able to showcase the fresh winter vegetables that we can get from there,” he said. “I like to show people what we can get around here and that great ingredients do not have to come from a big grocery store.”

You can feel that same care in the dining rooms. General Manager Keith Wilke has been with the ownership group for nearly 20 years, starting at Putters, another restaurant owned by Cozy’s founder Jan Collins.

“I still remember the day that I was interviewed. Jan Collins looked over my application and asked me a question that stayed with me. If I hire you and something better comes along in two months, are you going to leave? And here I am 20 years later,” Wilke said.

His commitment to Cozy’s and pride in his work is obvious when he talks about the guest experience.

“There is nothing better than walking a new guest inside and hearing them gasp a little,” Wilke said. “They don’t expect the space to open up the way that it does.”

The dining spaces inside Cozy’s are shaped by the layout of the historic home, creating intimate rooms that feel almost like private dining areas. Once you turn the corner toward the bar, the restaurant opens up far more than one might expect from the outside.

The property itself has expanded over the years. Cozy’s first opened in the small cottage on the grounds, a building that now serves as one of the event spaces.

Today, the restaurant stretches across a larger footprint with inviting outdoor areas that guests enjoy in the warmer months.

“We have a beautiful outdoor covered patio with fire pits and during the warmer months all of our entertainment is outside,” Wilke said. “We encourage guests to come for a meal, then relax with a seasonal cocktail and listen to the live music. Enjoy the ambiance and your evening with us.”

The cocktail menu shifts with the seasons too, built on house-made purees and syrups that give each drink a fresh, personal touch.

A specific ambiance

Cozy’s manager and event coordinator Amanda Ellis has been with the restaurant since the doors opened.

“Our spaces already feel decorated and complete, which sets us apart,” Ellis said.

This time of year, Cozy’s becomes even more cozy with her touch in holiday decorating.

“I decorate quite a bit at the restaurant and in the Cottage for the holidays, adding Christmas trees, decorations hanging from the light fixtures, table centerpieces as well as lights around the bar and on the outside of the buildings,” Ellis said.

Cozy’s also hosts intimate weddings, and couples can book the on-site Airbnb-style bridal suite through Ellis for a convenient all-in-one celebration.

December weekends fill quickly and reservations are necessary, but weekday lunches still offer room for celebrations. Book clubs, cookie exchanges and families who want to gather without hosting at home can reserve an intimate table at Cozy’s.

HOW TO GO

What: Cozy’s Café and Pub

Where: 6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays.

Online: cozyscafeandpub.com or (513) 644-9365

More: Watch video of Chef Jimmy talking about the seasonal dishes at journal-news.com.