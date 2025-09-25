Nearly 80 vendors will be at Liberty Twp.’s Fall Festival this weekend

The sixth annual Spot-A-Truck event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the parking lot adjacent to Taylor Parking Garage in Liberty Center.

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is located at 6757 Yankee Road behind the Lakota Family YMCA, this year’s event features 79 vendors — including artisans, non-profit organizations and businesses.

Eleven 11 food trucks will be on site. Among the offerings are ice cream, pancakes, coffee, fried pies, barbecue, and other selections.

“Our annual Fall Festival is a great end of summer, beginning of fall gathering for our residents,’’ said Christy Gloyd, township spokeswoman. “It’s the township’s largest event.”

This year’s event features seven inflatables including a corn maze, Halloween-themed obstacle course, and climbing wall.

A princess and superhero will be strolling the grounds to meet with children. A disc jockey will be spinning the hits.

Kids can complete a fall-themed craft at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts booth. Or they can explore large township vehicles, fire engines, police cars or complete an activity on the Lakota Schools’ WonderBus traveling lab.

Spot-A-Truck

New to the Spot-A-Truck event is a chili cook-off in recognition of October being Fire Prevention Month. Firefighters from Liberty, West Chester, Deerfield and Fairfield townships, along with Monroe will bring their chili specialties for sampling by the public.

Community members will be voting for their favorite concoction. Liberty Center will make a donation to the C3OHIO — Community Caring Collaborative — on behalf of the winning department’s entry.

“We started this in the fall of 2020 as a drive-through (due to Covid restrictions). We’ve kept the name. It’s fun to see how it’s evolved,’’ Gloyd said.

Parents can bring their child’s safety seats to the garage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, certified technicians from the township fire department and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, will install and inspect the seats, checking for safety.

There will be free train rides and Kona Ice treats, a face painter or balloon twister — and lots of big trucks from the township’s public works, fire, and Butler County sheriff’s office.

“It’s a fun event — a good event for little kids,’’ Gloyd said. “The chili’s an added bonus.”