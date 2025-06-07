Movies in the Park at RiversEdge: First one is ‘Lego Batman Movie’ on June 25

There will be one movie a month in June, July, August and September.

“Each movie will have a sponsor that has some sort of connection to the theme of the movie,” Walden said.

The series will begin June 25 with “The Lego Batman Movie” presented by Bricks and Minifigs, who will also have a special activity for families prior to the movie.

There are big changes brewing in Gotham City, and if Batman wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante approach, rely on teamwork and lighten up.

Other movies in the series include “Remember The Titans” on July 2, presented by Butler Tech; “The Iron Giant” on Aug. 6, presented by Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. and “Hook” on Sept. 3, presented by The Lane Libraries. Additionally, The Lane Libraries will create a “Hook” building workshop for kids the night of the show.

With the exception of the June movie, movies will be held on the first Wednesday of the month in July, Aug. and Sept.

The movies range from an animated superhero comedy and live action to fantasy, sci-fi and fiction.

“We picked movies we thought were entertaining for kids and adults. It’s something special, where everyone can go to and have a good time,” said Walden.

He said the movie nights will have a “cozy, community vibe.”

Popcorn and a beer stand will be available. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, soft drinks and water. (No outside alcohol permitted.)

“Everyone loves a good movie. People can get out of the house, come together and it’s an experience everyone can share in,” Walden said.

MORE DETAILS

Movies will be shown at RiversEdge Amphitheater on the new video wall. All movies are free and open to the public. Each of begin at 7 p.m. Attendees may bring a blanket or a lawn chair. For more info go to www.riversedgelive.com/movies-in-the-park-riversedge.